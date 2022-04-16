News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do >

Café gets alcohol licence and launches sister takeaway on coast

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:00 AM April 16, 2022
The Artisan Café in Alby, owned by Tim Atkins, now serves alcohol.  

The Artisan Café in Alby, owned by Tim Atkins, now serves alcohol. - Credit: The Artisan Café

You can now enjoy your favourite tipple alongside tasty food at a north Norfolk cafe.

The Artisan Café at Alby Crafts and Gardens, off the A140, has now been granted an alcohol licence.

The business serves coffees, cakes and a range of breakfasts and lunches and from May it will stay open for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays too. 

The garden at The Artisan Café. 

The garden at The Artisan Café. - Credit: The Artisan Café

It also hosts themed evenings, with the next a pizza and pasta event on Friday, April 29.

Owner Tim Atkins can now serve alcohol too, including wine, cocktails, local ales and beers.

He said: "It is customer driven as people were asking for it and we have already had people sitting down for lunch with a nice glass of red." 

There is a focus on local produce at The Artisan Café. 

There is a focus on local produce at The Artisan Café. - Credit: The Artisan Café

He also recently opened Asian-inspired street food takeaway Artisan 2 Go in Church Street in Cromer.

It has proved popular with options such as belly pork and crispy cauliflower wings, with mocktail slushies available too. 

Food and Drink
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Youths were seen fleeing the scene after a new trolley barricade was put in place on Yarmouth Road in North Walsham.

'When will it stop' - Town rocked by new Lidl trolley barricades

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The former Davenport Magic Kingdom building in Cromer Road,

Demolition to start on eyesore building to make way for builders' merchant

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Actor Daniel Mays visited Platten's Fish and Chips in Wells. Here he is pictured with staff member Jonah Goswell.

Line of Duty actor Daniel Mays visits north Norfolk fish and chip shop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
There will be a new bus interchange on part of the site of North Walsham's New Road car park. 

Norfolk Live News

Work to build bus interchange on part of car park site to start this month

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon