Café gets alcohol licence and launches sister takeaway on coast

The Artisan Café in Alby, owned by Tim Atkins, now serves alcohol. - Credit: The Artisan Café

You can now enjoy your favourite tipple alongside tasty food at a north Norfolk cafe.

The Artisan Café at Alby Crafts and Gardens, off the A140, has now been granted an alcohol licence.

The business serves coffees, cakes and a range of breakfasts and lunches and from May it will stay open for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays too.

The garden at The Artisan Café. - Credit: The Artisan Café

It also hosts themed evenings, with the next a pizza and pasta event on Friday, April 29.

Owner Tim Atkins can now serve alcohol too, including wine, cocktails, local ales and beers.

He said: "It is customer driven as people were asking for it and we have already had people sitting down for lunch with a nice glass of red."

There is a focus on local produce at The Artisan Café. - Credit: The Artisan Café

He also recently opened Asian-inspired street food takeaway Artisan 2 Go in Church Street in Cromer.

It has proved popular with options such as belly pork and crispy cauliflower wings, with mocktail slushies available too.