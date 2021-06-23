Hotel's new pizza restaurant enjoys 'fantastic' first month
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A hotel has hailed its new restaurant a success having enjoyed a busy first month and more than one sold-out evening.
The Grove Hotel in Cromer, opened its Sundown restaurant on May 17 to coincide with the easing of coronavirus restrictions on indoor hospitality.
Since then, the tented pizza and tapas restaurant has enjoyed a successful first few weeks, with sold-out evenings and customers returning again and again to sample the food.
Located within the grounds of the independent hotel, Sundown offers diners a choice of locally sourced tapas, stone-baked pizza or Cromer lobster.
Richard Graveling, who is the third generation of his family to run the hotel, said the first month of Sundown had been "fantastic".
He said: "It's been one of those things that you launch and hope that it's going to go well but we have been very, very happy with the way that it's gone, it's been very busy which has been great.
"The food has been absolutely fantastic, the atmosphere has been brilliant and it's been really well received.
"A lot of people have been coming then coming back a week later with other friends."
Mr Graveling said despite only being open a few weeks, he and the team had already noticed word-of-mouth was encouraging people to visit Sundown and then return with friends.
He said: "[We've had] lots of returning business and that's absolutely fantastic so we're really grateful for that support because a lot of the business has been people who live locally.
"To have the local residents support is has been just incredible, it's a real boost."
Mr Graveling said it was fantastic to have such strong support from local people and the restaurant had been "completely sold out" during the half-term holiday.
He said he felt Sundown worked well with the more formal a la carte offering of The Grove's established restaurant and it had "hit the spot" in terms of "atmosphere and ambience".
"Lots of people are saying 'there's nothing like this around'. It's a younger crowd and they don't necessarily want a two rosette experience," he said.