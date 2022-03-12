New street food takeaway serving Spanish-inspired dishes opening in Cromer
- Credit: The Artisan Café
The team behind a thriving north Norfolk café is set to open a new street food venture in Cromer later this month.
The Artisan Café, located in Alby Craft Centre near Erpingham, will soon be launching its sister venue, Artisan 2 Go on March 17.
The new premises in Church Street will serve Spanish-inspired dishes available for takeaway, alongside coffees and mocktails.
Tim Atkins, owner of The Artisan Café, said: "Cromer is ready for something a bit different and is becoming a trend-setting place for food. It's a happening place to be.
"It's a great town with supportive locals and we've already had a lot of love already."
"The food is a little bit more adventurous and will be fish and seafood-led.
"People will also be able to enjoy a range of mocktails to takeaway so can wander around town while drinking an alcohol-free mojito."
Artisan 2 Go will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays initially but will expand its opening hours when the season begins in Easter.
Join our Norfolk Food Lovers Facebook group for tasty tips and mouth-watering recipes.