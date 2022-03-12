New street food takeaway serving Spanish-inspired dishes opening in Cromer

The team behind The Artisan Café is opening up a new venture in Cromer, offering Spanish-inspired street food and mocktails to takeaway. - Credit: The Artisan Café

The team behind a thriving north Norfolk café is set to open a new street food venture in Cromer later this month.

The Artisan Café, located in Alby Craft Centre near Erpingham, will soon be launching its sister venue, Artisan 2 Go on March 17.

The new premises in Church Street will serve Spanish-inspired dishes available for takeaway, alongside coffees and mocktails.

A look inside Artisan 2 Go, a new Spanish-inspired street food takeaway in Cromer, launching on March 17. - Credit: The Artisan Café

Tim Atkins, owner of The Artisan Café, said: "Cromer is ready for something a bit different and is becoming a trend-setting place for food. It's a happening place to be.

"It's a great town with supportive locals and we've already had a lot of love already."

"The food is a little bit more adventurous and will be fish and seafood-led.

"People will also be able to enjoy a range of mocktails to takeaway so can wander around town while drinking an alcohol-free mojito."

Artisan 2 Go will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays initially but will expand its opening hours when the season begins in Easter.

