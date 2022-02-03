'We sold out': Pupcakes huge hit at north Norfolk bakery

Pupcakes are now on the menu at Winibees Bakery in Sheringham. - Credit: Megan Hart

Caramel cornflake brownies, cookie pies and now “pupcakes” are all on the menu at a north Norfolk bakery offering sweet treats for its two and four-legged visitors.

Winibees Bakery in the heart of Sheringham is now offering a new and permanent item on their menu – specially made for dogs.

Pupcakes are now on the menu at Winibees Bakery in Sheringham. - Credit: Megan Hart

Owner Megan Hart said they have always been a "dog-friendly” business and they thought it would be a great idea of offer something which pups can enjoy while their owners chow down on their own sweet treats.

Mrs Hart said: “We get quite a lot of dogs in our bakery and there are lots of dog walkers in Sheringham so we decided to make something for the pooches as well as the humans.

“They have got all natural ingredients and they are organic. We make them with bananas, peanut butter, honey, wholemeal flour and rolled oats.

Pupcakes are now on the menu at Winibees Bakery in Sheringham. - Credit: Megan Hart

“They are edible for humans too. But I think there are other treats in the shop which are probably a lot tastier.”

The bakery launched the pupcakes on Friday, January 28 and Mrs Hart said they quickly sold out – despite making around 100 cakes.

She added: “I think people love them because they are a novelty but also, people love to treat their dogs. They have been extremely popular.”

The business opened is July 2021 by Mrs Hart and her husband, Jimmy Hart, who combined their children's names Winnie and Barnaby to create the name.

Winibees Bakery in Sheringham. - Credit: Megan Hart

It came about after the couple moved back to Norfolk after meeting and living in London where Mrs Hart was a manager in a bakery in Soho.

Less than a year since their opening, Mrs Hart says the business is doing well and they even started postal deliveries back in October.

Winibees Bakery in Sheringham. - Credit: Megan Hart

And January came as a “surprisingly busy” month for the bakery – which had reduced its opening hours for what is normally a quieter time of the year.

“We reduced our opening hours from Friday to Sunday because it’s so seasonal in Sheringham. But we have been so busy in January we have had to go in and bake more. It has been crazy."

Winibees Bakery is currently open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 4pm.

Winibees Bakery in Sheringham. - Credit: Megan Hart

Winibees Bakery in Sheringham. - Credit: Megan Hart

Winibees Bakery in Sheringham. - Credit: Megan Hart



