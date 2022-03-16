Street food festival coming to Sheringham this summer

A new street food festival will take over Sheringham High Street on the May 1 Bank Holiday. - Credit: Karen Bethell/Danielle Booden

A one-day street food festival will take over Sheringham High Street this summer, promising a feast for the eyes, ears and taste buds.

The first ever East Coast Feastival, organised by the Carnival Committee and local traders, will take place on the May 1 Bank Holiday.

Josh Birmingham, who runs Fat Teds streetfood shack, said: "After all the carnival events were cancelled for the last couple of years, we looked at putting something on to bring everybody together, and the best way of doing the event is with food, drink and music."

He said they found a gap in the calendar and decided the event was something Sheringham could do.

"Many of the events in the town are long-standing events, so to have something new is brilliant," he said.

The event will be similar to the Holt Sunday market, which draws huge crowds to the town, and Mr Birmingham is hoping similar numbers would converge on Sheringham.

On the day of the festival, High Street will be closed from the clock tower down to the seafront to host six different food vendors, with drinks served in a bespoke pint glass made by the Gangway.

There will also be hay bales for seating and a stage, where local musician Jack Daniels will be the headline act.

The event will kick off at midday and continue until 9pm.

Sarah Peberday, of the carnival committee, said: “Sheringham Carnival are delighted in being able to support the Food and Drink festival, it's something we chatted with Josh and the Fat Teds Team just before lockdown.

"We kept in touch and revisited the idea earlier this year. We added The Gangway to the team and it has been great to work together with two local businesses on this new project.

"We hope that this first festival, which will combine food, drink and music will be repeated – adding to our offering to our town, its visitors and North Norfolk as a destination.”

Among the other events taking place in Sheringham this year are the Carnival, which will take place during the first week of August, with carnival day scheduled for August 3, and the Viking Festival which has been moved to Saturday, April 9.