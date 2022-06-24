More than 20 vendors lined up for town's food festival

Organisers have promised the second in a series of high street food festivals in North Walsham will be bigger and better than the first.

The town's Street Feast will take place on Saturday, July 2 from midday to 8pm and will feature more than 20 vendors - a huge increase on the 12 that attended the first such festival in April.

Penney Spall, chair of the markets committee on North Walsham Town Council, said there had been "overwhelming support" for the first festival, and the larger offering at the second would mean all tastes and diets would be met.

She said: "This will take place again using the whole of the Market Place.

"There will be live music and street entertainment, plus all the shops will be open so people can shop and eat and enjoy what history North Walsham offers."

Dozens of trestle tables and chairs will be set up so visitors can sit and enjoy their meals.



