People come 'from all over the country' to try this Norfolk seafood platter

People have been travelling hundreds of miles to try the seafood platters at the White Horse in Brancaster, north Norfolk - Credit: The White Horse

People are travelling hundreds of miles in order to try a north Norfolk restaurant's seafood platter.

The White Horse in Brancaster posted a picture of its seafood platter on social media last April and the restaurant has since been inundated with visitors requesting to try it.

General manager Rob Williamson said: "It has become our signature dish.

"We've had people travel from all over the country just on the basis of seeing the picture online. We've had people visit from places like Oxford, Colchester, even as far as Yorkshire."

The restaurant is known for its locally-sourced seafood and its panoramic views over the Brancaster salt marshes.

Mr Williamson added: "One of the success stories of the pandemic is that people are looking for great places to visit in the UK, looking for local and fresh food and picturesque places that make for great photographs for social media."

Earlier this year, the White Horse celebrated being included in the Good Hotel Guide 2022.