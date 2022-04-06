News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do >

Young chef team at country pub awarded AA Rosette

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:01 PM April 6, 2022
Saracens Head, Wolterton, near Erpingham, Norfolk NR11 7LZ Phone 01263 768909. Contact Tim Elwes

The Saracens Head in Wolterton has won an AA Rosette for culinary excellence - Credit: Danny Elwes

A north Norfolk restaurant has been put on the map for its "culinary excellence" despite the kitchen team only taking over the reins six months ago.

Saracen's Head, in Wall Road, Wolterton, was awarded an AA Rosette on Thursday, March 31 and it is hoped this is the first of many for the young team of chefs.

The rural Georgian inn surrounded by countryside has also been given a four-star rating for its accommodation by the AA Hospitality Awards.

Saracens Head in Wolterton wins AA Rosette for culinary excellence

Grilled fresh mackerel with saffron emulsion and polenta - Credit: Saracens Head

Tim Elwes, owner of Saracens Head, said: "It's fantastic news. The guys in the kitchen have worked so hard and have been determined to get an award.

"To do so in only six months is great and I'm sure there will be more to come as well."

Saracens Head wins AA Rosette for Culinary Excellence

Beef featherblade, (braised and seared) slow cooked carrot, baked onion with Norfolk dapple cheese, carrot purée, confit potato and seasonal greens. - Credit: Saracens Head

Self-taught head chef Sam Rush joined the Saracens Head seven years ago and has since worked his way through the ranks before making the jump from sous-chef to the top position in September, when the former head chef left for semi-retirement.

Mr Rush, who is in his early 30s, is joined in the kitchen by pastry chef Millie Rivett, 21 and Jake Sayers, 26, a former apprentice who is now fully employed at the restaurant.

Saracens Head wins AA Rosette for culinary excellence

An example of the revolving menu at Saracens Head. - Credit: Saracens Head

Most Read

  1. 1 Community shattered after bodies of 'very friendly' couple found in house
  2. 2 Man tried to flee onto roof during dramatic cannabis raid
  3. 3 50-year-old woman taken to hospital with neck injuries after crash
  1. 4 Take a trip to this north Norfolk coastal town in the 1960s
  2. 5 Investigation launched after man and woman in 80s found dead
  3. 6 Walk in north Norfolk named one of most beautiful in UK
  4. 7 New McDonald's branch has over 400,000 customers in first year
  5. 8 See inside this refurbished seaside Norfolk pub
  6. 9 Homes evacuated after Second World War bomb destroyed on Norfolk beach
  7. 10 Bid to build new seafront flats in Sheringham

Mr Elwes added: "Sam is learning and pushing all the time so once this position became available it was an easy choice to make.

"The team are full of ideas and pride themselves on the use of good quality, local seasonal produce which we try to source as close to home as possible.

"Our lamb is sourced from only 100 metres away from the pub and we make use of the whole animal which will be used on the menu in different ways throughout the week."

Saracens Head wins AA Rosette for Culinary Excellence

Dark chocolate delice, caramel Chantilly and toasted hazelnuts. - Credit: Saracens Head

Mr Elwes, 60, has been running the Saracens Head alongside his wife Janie for twelve years, having moved here from France where they had worked in hospitality for over a decade.

"We've become a favourite spot for locals who know us and rely on us for a good meal but we also have lots of visitors," Mr Elwes added. "When people walk in the front door its more like walking into someone’s home, we want people to feel relaxed."

Saracens Head wins AA Rosette for Culinary Excellence

An example desert menu at Saracens Head - Credit: Saracens Head




North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Security guard Gary Middleton was among those who met John Travolta at Morrisons supermarket in Fakenham, Norfolk. 

John Travolta meets staff and shoppers at a Norfolk Morrisons

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Yarmouth Road between Lidl and Roys where trollies blocked the road.

Town centre drivers blocked by trolley barricade between Lidl and Roys

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Sutton Methodist Church where two new homes could be built.

16 new homes planned for north Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A view towards Arcady from the village green in Cley. 

Planning and Development

Massive coastal 'fortress' rejected by planners - again

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon