Cromer inn voted 'best rural pub' in annual competition

The Red Lion Hotel in the seaside town scooped the annual award, in the competition held by Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) Norfolk and District branch.

The team at the dog-friendly seafront pub, which has an extensive menu of local real ales alongside world bottled beers, were "thrilled" to receive the award.

Callum Stuart of the Red Lion Hotel, said: "At first, we thought we had just been nominated but to find out that we had actually won was fantastic.

"We would like to thank all of our customers and brilliant suppliers, all of whom have been loyal and supportive beyond words."

The King's Head in Norwich was named the overall 'pub of the year' by CAMRA's Norwich and District branch.