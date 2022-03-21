News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Cromer inn voted 'best rural pub' in annual competition

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:37 AM March 21, 2022
Red Lion Pub in Cromer. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The Red Lion Hotel in Cromer has been named the 'best rural pub' by Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) Norfolk and District branch.

The Red Lion Hotel in the seaside town scooped the annual award, in the competition held by Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) Norfolk and District branch.

The team at the dog-friendly seafront pub, which has an extensive menu of local real ales alongside world bottled beers, were "thrilled" to receive the award.

Callum Stuart of the Red Lion Hotel, said: "At first, we thought we had just been nominated but to find out that we had actually won was fantastic.

"We would like to thank all of our customers and brilliant suppliers, all of whom have been loyal and supportive beyond words."

The King's Head in Norwich was named the overall 'pub of the year' by CAMRA's Norwich and District branch.  

