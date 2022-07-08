Eyes set on third street feast after success of second

Organisers are already planning for the third and final North Walsham Street Feast of the year after the success of the most recent event.

Up to 2,000 people were at the festival of street food in the town's Market Place over the first July weekend.

Penney Spall, chair of the markets committee on North Walsham Town Council, said: "There were 1,500-2,000 people there to enjoy the Market Place and the what the street feast offered.

"There was a good variety of food types for everyone to enjoy plus the local shops, pubs and cafes were open."

A scene from the North Walsham Street Fest of July 2. - Credit: Penney Spall

Ms Spall said the last Street Feast of 2022 would take place on Saturday, August 20, also at the Market Place.

She said 26 food and drink vendors had already booked in to dish up their cuisine at the event.

Ms Spall said: "If any public would like to join in and volunteer their help during the setting up and close down they are free to do so."