Things to do

Town's first 'street feast' hailed as a success

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:14 AM May 3, 2022
Updated: 12:08 PM May 3, 2022
A scene from the North Walsham Street Feast. 

A scene from the North Walsham Street Feast. - Credit: John Newstead

The smell of freshly-cooked food drew thousands of people to North Walsham's town centre on Saturday.

A total of 12 food stalls were set up around the Market Place for the town's first-ever Street Feast.

Penney Spall, chair of the markets committee on North Walsham Town Council, which organised the event, said she was delighted that more than 2,000 people had come along to enjoy the day. 

Most stalls had to be replenished several times to meet the demand. As well as the food, there was also live music throughout the day.

A scene from the North Walsham Street Feast. 

A scene from the North Walsham Street Feast. - Credit: John Newstead

The East Coast pizza Company, Amma's Kitchen, Ellese Bakes, the Chocolate Bar Baker and the Hungry Herbivore were among the traders keeping the crowds fed. Professional solo singer Jojo entertained, and there was a face-painter giving visitors young and old an extra touch of colour.

Another Street Feast is planned to take place in the town centre on Saturday, July 2. Organisers are looking to double the size of the event, any street food vendors interested in attending can email 
spallpenney3@gmail.com.

North Walsham News

