Olive Tree restaurant to reopen at north Norfolk holiday park

Cafe Kitale owner, Rob Scammell, is part of a group about to reopen North Walsham's Olive Tree restaurant. - Credit: Archant

A closed-down restaurant in a North Walsham holiday park is set to reopen within weeks under new management.

Cafe Kitale owner Robert Scammell has joined forces with Phil Swash from Swash Nosh Catering and Events and chef Steven Norgate on the plans for the Olive Tree restaurant at Norfolk Park, off Bacton Road.

The restaurant was last opened in 2012 under different managers.

Mr Scammell said: "The idea is to open it initially five days a week for lunch and dinner. We will be putting on events as well, and will be hosting weddings, anniversaries and other events.

"This is a stunning venue. It's a great setting. We believe there is a huge opportunity there."

Mr Norgate was previously head chef at North Walsham's Beechwood Hotel, which was awarded two AA rosettes.

Mr Scammell said the Olive Tree would be reopened later in May.