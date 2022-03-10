News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do >

Pizza firm launches chicken 'Kyiv' special to support Ukraine

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:41 PM March 10, 2022
Stubby's Pizza on Sheringham high street has launched a chicken 'Kyiv' special to support the Ukrainian appeal. 

Stubby's Pizza on Sheringham high street has launched a chicken 'Kyiv' special to support the Ukrainian appeal. - Credit: Ben Stubbs

A north Norfolk pizza firm has introduced a new topping to raise money for the Ukrainian appeal, and its owner says it's the best they have ever made. 

Stubby's Pizza restaurant and takeaway on Sheringham high street is doing its bit to support those who lives have been turned upside down by the war in Ukraine. 

Stubby's Pizza on Sheringham high street has launched a chicken 'Kyiv' special to support the Ukrainian appeal. 

Stubby's Pizza on Sheringham high street has launched a chicken 'Kyiv' special to support the Ukrainian appeal. - Credit: Ben Stubbs

It is owned by husband and wife, Ben and Charlotte Stubbs, who came up with the idea to make a chicken Kyiv special, with £2.50 being donated from each pizza sold. 

Mr Stubbs said: “I thought it would be nice as everyone seems to be chipping in to help Ukraine right now 

“We thought the chicken Kyiv was a good idea because it has a direct link. But it has turned into one of the best pizzas we have ever made. People have been loving it.” 

Stubby's Pizza on Sheringham high street has launched a chicken 'Kyiv' special to support the Ukrainian appeal. 

Stubby's Pizza on Sheringham high street has launched a chicken 'Kyiv' special to support the Ukrainian appeal. - Credit: Ben Stubbs

The pizza - which be on the menu for the next three to four weeks - is made with butter roast chicken, a creme fraiche base, wild garlic, herbs, pecorino, mozzarella and crispy breadcrumbs. 

It is available to eat in or takeaway. 

Stubby's Pizza on Sheringham high street has launched a chicken 'Kyiv' special to support the Ukrainian appeal. 

Stubby's Pizza on Sheringham high street has launched a chicken 'Kyiv' special to support the Ukrainian appeal. - Credit: Ben Stubbs


Sheringham News

Don't Miss

Bosses from LightSpeed Broadband met with county councillor Tom Fitzpatrick (second from right) in Fakenham

East of England's 'fastest internet' on its way to seven Norfolk towns

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Jetty Street, Cromer 

Traders shocked by attempted robbery on quiet Cromer street

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham.

Prince Harry's ex has baby with north Norfolk hotelier

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
20 pitch campsite planning for Baconsthorpe in north Norfolk

Planning and Development

New campsite plan for north Norfolk will regenerate 43-acre site

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon