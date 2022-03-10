Pizza firm launches chicken 'Kyiv' special to support Ukraine

Stubby's Pizza on Sheringham high street has launched a chicken 'Kyiv' special to support the Ukrainian appeal. - Credit: Ben Stubbs

A north Norfolk pizza firm has introduced a new topping to raise money for the Ukrainian appeal, and its owner says it's the best they have ever made.

Stubby's Pizza restaurant and takeaway on Sheringham high street is doing its bit to support those who lives have been turned upside down by the war in Ukraine.

It is owned by husband and wife, Ben and Charlotte Stubbs, who came up with the idea to make a chicken Kyiv special, with £2.50 being donated from each pizza sold.

Mr Stubbs said: “I thought it would be nice as everyone seems to be chipping in to help Ukraine right now

“We thought the chicken Kyiv was a good idea because it has a direct link. But it has turned into one of the best pizzas we have ever made. People have been loving it.”

The pizza - which be on the menu for the next three to four weeks - is made with butter roast chicken, a creme fraiche base, wild garlic, herbs, pecorino, mozzarella and crispy breadcrumbs.

It is available to eat in or takeaway.

