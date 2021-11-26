Panoramic views for every customer after award-winning restaurant's refurb
- Credit: Dan Apps/No 1 Cromer
Panoramic views are on offer to every customer who visits a newly refurbished restaurant beside the sea.
No 1 Cromer, famed for its high quality seafood dishes and of course traditional fish and chips, has unveiled its new downstairs look this week.
And the beachside venue now boasts views of the North Sea from every seat.
It only took a week but the new look and layout already has customers singing its praises.
Dan Apps, 39, office manager at the restaurant said: "We're really excited to be open again after the refurbishment and we've had some great compliments and busy days so far.
"We changed all of the downstairs, removed the old booths, put in new flooring and all of the downstairs has been beautifully repainted.
"The restaurant has been the same for some time so we wanted to achieve something different. It's an enhanced No 1 experience. Now everyone can have a view out to the North Sea and can enjoy panoramic views."
The restaurant is run by chef Galton Blackiston, who also owns the Michelin star-awarded Morston Hall.
Mr Apps added: "Customers are loving how much more open and spacious the layout is. It is great to make the most of the views we have over the pier and the North Sea.
"It is one of the biggest draws of the restaurant, alongside our award-winning fish and chips of course."
Mr Apps, originally from Maidstone in Kent, moved to Cromer two years ago just before the pandemic began.
"It's wonderful here and I love the place," Mr Apps said, adding: "I moved at a strange time and it was really interesting to spend lockdown by the sea without any tourists around.
"It is great that it is busy again and we can't wait to welcome people to the restaurant who are visiting for the Cromer Pier show."
The downstairs restaurant is open seven days a week between 12pm to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and from 12pm to 7pm on Sundays.
The upstairs restaurant is open to customers Wednesday to Saturday from 12pm to 8pm, and on Sundays between 12pm and 7pm.