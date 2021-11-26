Panoramic views for every customer after award-winning restaurant's refurb

A snapshot of the panoramic views available at No 1 Cromer's downstairs restaurant - Credit: Dan Apps/No 1 Cromer

Panoramic views are on offer to every customer who visits a newly refurbished restaurant beside the sea.

No 1 Cromer, famed for its high quality seafood dishes and of course traditional fish and chips, has unveiled its new downstairs look this week.

And the beachside venue now boasts views of the North Sea from every seat.

It only took a week but the new look and layout already has customers singing its praises.

No 1 Cromer has been busy since reopening following its refurbishment - Credit: Dan Apps/No 1 Cromer

Dan Apps, 39, office manager at the restaurant said: "We're really excited to be open again after the refurbishment and we've had some great compliments and busy days so far.

"We changed all of the downstairs, removed the old booths, put in new flooring and all of the downstairs has been beautifully repainted.

One of the hares from the GoGo Discover art trail takes pride of place in the centre of the restaurant - Credit: Dan Apps/No 1 Cromer

"The restaurant has been the same for some time so we wanted to achieve something different. It's an enhanced No 1 experience. Now everyone can have a view out to the North Sea and can enjoy panoramic views."

The new refurbishment at No 1 Cromer offers a more spacious and open setting to enjoy its award-winning fish and chips - Credit: Dan Apps/No 1 Cromer

The restaurant is run by chef Galton Blackiston, who also owns the Michelin star-awarded Morston Hall.

Mr Apps added: "Customers are loving how much more open and spacious the layout is. It is great to make the most of the views we have over the pier and the North Sea.

"It is one of the biggest draws of the restaurant, alongside our award-winning fish and chips of course."

No 1 Cromer overlooks the pier and has views all around of the North Sea - Credit: Dan Apps/No 1 Cromer

Mr Apps, originally from Maidstone in Kent, moved to Cromer two years ago just before the pandemic began.

"It's wonderful here and I love the place," Mr Apps said, adding: "I moved at a strange time and it was really interesting to spend lockdown by the sea without any tourists around.

"It is great that it is busy again and we can't wait to welcome people to the restaurant who are visiting for the Cromer Pier show."

Customers have praised the new layout at No 1 Cromer - Credit: Dan Apps/No 1 Cromer

The downstairs restaurant is open seven days a week between 12pm to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and from 12pm to 7pm on Sundays.

The upstairs restaurant is open to customers Wednesday to Saturday from 12pm to 8pm, and on Sundays between 12pm and 7pm.