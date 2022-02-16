News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do >

New fish deli and cocktail bar opens in north Norfolk town

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:37 AM February 16, 2022
Emma Payne, owner of M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Emma Payne, owner of M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

A new fish deli and cocktail bar offering some of the “finest Norfolk produce” is set to open in Aylsham today. 

M’s of Aylsham, in Red Lion Street, will open its fish deli for the first time on Wednesday, February 16. 

This will be followed by the opening of its cocktail and tapas bar tomorrow [Thursday, February 17]. 

M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

It is owned by Emma Payne, who took the plunge to start her own business after working at North Norfolk District Council for 20 years.  

But with previous experience in the hospitality industry and acting co-owner of Coxford’s Butchers, in the Market Place, the 45-year-old believed should bring something new to the town. 

She said: “When the unit became available, I decided to go for it. I just fancied a change.

“I thought a cocktail bar would be really exciting and being a Cromer girl, I really like my fish.  

M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Cliff edge caravan park pleads for inland move
  2. 2 Explore the hidden history of a Norfolk town and its forgotten railway
  3. 3 Couple who worked for Royals start new chapter on Valentine's Day
  1. 4 Norfolk campsite named the most popular for campervans in the UK
  2. 5 Villagers protest against Badersfield asylum seeker plan
  3. 6 Sixties festival comeback planned for Cromer Pier
  4. 7 Storm Dudley warning issued as 'very strong winds' to hit Norfolk
  5. 8 Town's lifesaving cancer service faces uncertain future
  6. 9 New fish deli and cocktail bar opens in north Norfolk town
  7. 10 'Once in a lifetime' - Curator humbled as Queen tours RAF heritage centre

“I just felt it was something we were missing in Aylsham, which I could combine. And with the help and support of family of friend over the last six months we have made it happen.” 

It has been a long-awaited new addition to the town, since the Grade II listed was bought by farmer Tim Briscoe in 2018

Since then, the former ironmonger known as Clarkes, underwent major renovations work and the ground floor was split into three units. 

M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

M’s of Aylsham, which occupies one of the units, has now been transformed to provide a relaxing atmosphere for customers – whether they’re popping in for some fresh fish or a tasty cocktail.  

Mrs Payne has also worked hard to ensure her wines, beers, tapas ingredients and fresh fish are sourced locally in Norfolk.

Emma Payne, owner of M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Emma Payne, owner of M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

The tapas menus include dishes such as meatballs, scallops, sourdough bread and dipping oils, a grazing cheese board and Mediterranean vegetables. 

She added: “I’m proud that we have been able to bring this part of the building back to life. 

“The interest and support form the community has been massive, I am so appreciative. 

“The last few months have been crazy, but it is finally coming together.” 

For more information visit M's of Aylsham's Facebook page here.

M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. Picture: Danielle Booden

M's on Red Lion Street in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant


Aylsham News

Don't Miss

Large cracks have appeared on Mundesley cliff top close to the scene of last December's fall.

Clifftop road remains closed after appearance of 40ft crack

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
sheringham raid

Norfolk Live News

Three men arrested in six drug raids across Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The A140 between Aylsham and Marsham, which is set to be closed for three nights.

Norfolk Highways

A140 to be closed in north Norfolk town for three nights

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Coulourful beach huts at Mundelsey beach, one of north Norfolk's six Blue Flag beaches. Picture: LES

Increase in fees for north Norfolk beach hut waiting-list

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon