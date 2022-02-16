New fish deli and cocktail bar opens in north Norfolk town
A new fish deli and cocktail bar offering some of the “finest Norfolk produce” is set to open in Aylsham today.
M’s of Aylsham, in Red Lion Street, will open its fish deli for the first time on Wednesday, February 16.
This will be followed by the opening of its cocktail and tapas bar tomorrow [Thursday, February 17].
It is owned by Emma Payne, who took the plunge to start her own business after working at North Norfolk District Council for 20 years.
But with previous experience in the hospitality industry and acting co-owner of Coxford’s Butchers, in the Market Place, the 45-year-old believed should bring something new to the town.
She said: “When the unit became available, I decided to go for it. I just fancied a change.
“I thought a cocktail bar would be really exciting and being a Cromer girl, I really like my fish.
“I just felt it was something we were missing in Aylsham, which I could combine. And with the help and support of family of friend over the last six months we have made it happen.”
It has been a long-awaited new addition to the town, since the Grade II listed was bought by farmer Tim Briscoe in 2018.
Since then, the former ironmonger known as Clarkes, underwent major renovations work and the ground floor was split into three units.
M’s of Aylsham, which occupies one of the units, has now been transformed to provide a relaxing atmosphere for customers – whether they’re popping in for some fresh fish or a tasty cocktail.
Mrs Payne has also worked hard to ensure her wines, beers, tapas ingredients and fresh fish are sourced locally in Norfolk.
The tapas menus include dishes such as meatballs, scallops, sourdough bread and dipping oils, a grazing cheese board and Mediterranean vegetables.
She added: “I’m proud that we have been able to bring this part of the building back to life.
“The interest and support form the community has been massive, I am so appreciative.
“The last few months have been crazy, but it is finally coming together.”
For more information visit M's of Aylsham's Facebook page here.