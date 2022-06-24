News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Oktoberfest event being planned for Norfolk Broads

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:09 AM June 24, 2022
People celebrate during the opening ceremony of the 183rd Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, south

A scene from the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. Wroxham is to have its own mini-version of the beer festival at Liberty bar and restaurant.

German food and drink will be on offer a new Oktoberfest event being planned for the Norfolk Broads. 

Laszlo Zupan, manager at Liberty bar and restaurant next to Wroxham Bridge, said he had always wanted to go the original Oktoberfest in Munich.

He said the planned Beerfest Wroxham on September 23-25 would be a way of attracting more visitors at a normally quiet time of year. 

Mr Zupan said: "I have been in hospitality for over 20 years and always wanted to go to the Octoberfest, but never managed. But this is not the main reason for the event.

Laszlo Zupan, manager of Liberty bar and restaurant at Wroxham.

Laszlo Zupan, manager of Liberty bar and restaurant at Wroxham.

"Our restaurant is in the middle of Wroxham and it's very seasonal."

Mr Zupan said there would be a hog roast, with a whole pig cooking on a spike outdoors, a raffle, beer specialties, games, German desserts, and live music.

"I have been trying to organize a beef festival for a few years now," he said.

"But this year our head chef John came up with some new menu ideas and among them was the open-air hog roast.

"We are trying to get the local brewers to set up tents on the event as well."

Wroxham News

