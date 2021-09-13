News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Food critic Jay Rayner heaps praise on The Pigs in Edgefield

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:43 AM September 13, 2021   
Jay Rayner heaped praise on The Pigs in Edgefield in his latest food review for The Guardian.

Food critic Jay Rayner was as happy as a pig in mud after heading to a much-loved north Norfolk restaurant for his latest review. 

Jay Rayner wrote about his recent trip to The Pigs in Edgefield in The Guardian, where he started by saying that it lived up to its name with "enthusiasm and vigour".

He heaped praise on the various pork-based dishes on the menu, including its Piggy Pieces sharing board starter.

He said the chefs "nailed the essentials", with "crunchy and furiously bubbled" crackling and a black pudding and pork scotch egg with "the yolk just the right side of jellied".

He loved his pork belly main, with the meat a "slow cooked, bronzed and generous round".

He also said it was good value for money, with a 10pc discount for those signed up to Norfolk Passport, and "adored" the names of the ales available, including Jigfoot Norfolk Golden and Woodforde’s Wherry. 

