News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do >

Gallery

Artisan food and drink prove highlight of Sunday market

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 10:53 AM May 2, 2022
Paul and Jayne Johnson from Steam-shed brewing on their stall at Holt Sunday Market

Paul and Jayne Johnson from Steam-shed brewing on their stall at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Artisan food and drink proved to be a popular drawcard to the Holt Sunday Market.

There were more than 55 stalls and thousands of visitors at the May market on Sunday, which Iain Wilson from organisers Love Holt described as the "best one ever".

Mr Wilson said: "It was excellent - the response was really positive. We have started an artisan food and drink section in the Bakers and Larners car park which is going really well."

Nigel Hadlow, also from Love Holt, said Bakers and Larners had started opening on Sundays. He said in total, there were around 35 brick-and-motor shops open around the high street, all of which helped draw more footfall into the town. 

In between browsing the stalls visitors were able to take a seat at communal tables which were set up in the high street, and enjoy music played by a DJ and  acoustic buskers. 

The market - which began last year - will now run every first Sunday of the month until December 4, except June 5 when there will be street party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

Mr Hadlow added: "We started the market back in June 2021 and held it every single Sunday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Road closures in place for north Norfolk marathon
  2. 2 Tide cuts off large group of people and several dogs on north Norfolk coast
  3. 3 Part of A149 to close next month for cat's eye installation and line painting
  1. 4 'I quit showbiz to help plan Norfolk funerals'
  2. 5 Popular community cafe closes due to 'financial pressures'
  3. 6 7 of the most colourful streets in Norfolk
  4. 7 Estate bringing back Feast in the Park with local street food traders
  5. 8 Paper £20 and £50 notes to be withdrawn in six months
  6. 9 7 places where you can tuck into a carvery in Norfolk
  7. 10 Travel: Luxury is...this East Anglian retreat with a floating sauna 

"Most of our independent shops are still thriving despite the economic impact of the pandemic.

Sarah Doddington sells Cobble Hill wine at Holt Sunday Market.

Sarah Doddington sells Cobble Hill wine at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

"Holt is well known for its array of independent shops as well as food and drinks establishments and this is what attracts people to the town.

Holt has a long history of markets which started in the medieval times selling livestock and produce at what is now called the Market Place.  

Holt Sunday Market curator, Aviva Leigh, and administrator Nigel Hadlow.

Holt Sunday Market curator, Aviva Leigh, and administrator Nigel Hadlow. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market.

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Chloe Saterlay, owner of Lifetime of Chocolate, with her mum Vickie in front the stall at Holt Sunday Market.

Chloe Saterlay, owner of Lifetime of Chocolate, with her mum Vickie in front the stall at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market.

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market.

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market.

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market.

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market.

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Crowds gather in the street food area at Holt Sunday Market.

Crowds gather in the street food area at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A couple waits for their food outside Amma’s Kitchen at Holt Sunday Market.

A couple waits for their food outside Amma’s Kitchen at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Holt Sunday Market has a dedicated street food area.

Holt Sunday Market has a dedicated street food area. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Gill Edwards from Ruby and Grace candles at Holt Sunday Market.

Gill Edwards from Ruby and Grace candles at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Baby Elder helps his mum Charlie Spearing on their stall, Murtle and Thyme, at Holt Sunday Market.

Baby Elder helps his mum Charlie Spearing on their stall, Murtle and Thyme, at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Rebecca Hurr from The Babyman Store stall at Holt Sunday Market.

Rebecca Hurr from The Babyman Store stall at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Anna Palmer from FORM Norfolk at Holt Sunday Market

Anna Palmer from FORM Norfolk at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Holt Sunday Market curator, Aviva Leigh, and administrator Nigel Hadlow. 

Holt Sunday Market curator, Aviva Leigh, and administrator Nigel Hadlow. - Credit: Lauren De Boise


Holt News

Don't Miss

Karis Dacosta and her son, Vincent. 

'A beautiful spirit' - Tribute to much-loved mum of four-year-old

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Tom Youngs, Leicester Tigers

Tom Youngs retires from rugby with immediate effect

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
David Starling of Sheringham is retiring, meaning the Post Office in

Town to be left without Post Office for weeks

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Jetty Street, Cromer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Council tax levy could limit second homes, says MP

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon