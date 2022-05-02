Artisan food and drink prove highlight of Sunday market

Gallery

Paul and Jayne Johnson from Steam-shed brewing on their stall at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Artisan food and drink proved to be a popular drawcard to the Holt Sunday Market.

There were more than 55 stalls and thousands of visitors at the May market on Sunday, which Iain Wilson from organisers Love Holt described as the "best one ever".

Mr Wilson said: "It was excellent - the response was really positive. We have started an artisan food and drink section in the Bakers and Larners car park which is going really well."

Nigel Hadlow, also from Love Holt, said Bakers and Larners had started opening on Sundays. He said in total, there were around 35 brick-and-motor shops open around the high street, all of which helped draw more footfall into the town.

In between browsing the stalls visitors were able to take a seat at communal tables which were set up in the high street, and enjoy music played by a DJ and acoustic buskers.

The market - which began last year - will now run every first Sunday of the month until December 4, except June 5 when there will be street party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Mr Hadlow added: "We started the market back in June 2021 and held it every single Sunday.

"Most of our independent shops are still thriving despite the economic impact of the pandemic.

Sarah Doddington sells Cobble Hill wine at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

"Holt is well known for its array of independent shops as well as food and drinks establishments and this is what attracts people to the town.

Holt has a long history of markets which started in the medieval times selling livestock and produce at what is now called the Market Place.

Holt Sunday Market curator, Aviva Leigh, and administrator Nigel Hadlow. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Chloe Saterlay, owner of Lifetime of Chocolate, with her mum Vickie in front the stall at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Crowds gather for the return of Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Crowds gather in the street food area at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A couple waits for their food outside Amma’s Kitchen at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Holt Sunday Market has a dedicated street food area. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Gill Edwards from Ruby and Grace candles at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Baby Elder helps his mum Charlie Spearing on their stall, Murtle and Thyme, at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Rebecca Hurr from The Babyman Store stall at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Anna Palmer from FORM Norfolk at Holt Sunday Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Holt Sunday Market curator, Aviva Leigh, and administrator Nigel Hadlow. - Credit: Lauren De Boise



