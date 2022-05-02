Gallery
Artisan food and drink prove highlight of Sunday market
- Credit: Lauren De Boise
Artisan food and drink proved to be a popular drawcard to the Holt Sunday Market.
There were more than 55 stalls and thousands of visitors at the May market on Sunday, which Iain Wilson from organisers Love Holt described as the "best one ever".
Mr Wilson said: "It was excellent - the response was really positive. We have started an artisan food and drink section in the Bakers and Larners car park which is going really well."
Nigel Hadlow, also from Love Holt, said Bakers and Larners had started opening on Sundays. He said in total, there were around 35 brick-and-motor shops open around the high street, all of which helped draw more footfall into the town.
In between browsing the stalls visitors were able to take a seat at communal tables which were set up in the high street, and enjoy music played by a DJ and acoustic buskers.
The market - which began last year - will now run every first Sunday of the month until December 4, except June 5 when there will be street party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Mr Hadlow added: "We started the market back in June 2021 and held it every single Sunday.
Most Read
- 1 Road closures in place for north Norfolk marathon
- 2 Tide cuts off large group of people and several dogs on north Norfolk coast
- 3 Part of A149 to close next month for cat's eye installation and line painting
- 4 'I quit showbiz to help plan Norfolk funerals'
- 5 Popular community cafe closes due to 'financial pressures'
- 6 7 of the most colourful streets in Norfolk
- 7 Estate bringing back Feast in the Park with local street food traders
- 8 Paper £20 and £50 notes to be withdrawn in six months
- 9 7 places where you can tuck into a carvery in Norfolk
- 10 Travel: Luxury is...this East Anglian retreat with a floating sauna
"Most of our independent shops are still thriving despite the economic impact of the pandemic.
"Holt is well known for its array of independent shops as well as food and drinks establishments and this is what attracts people to the town.
Holt has a long history of markets which started in the medieval times selling livestock and produce at what is now called the Market Place.