Music, food, cocktails and rides planned for 'Greshfest'

Street food vendors, a cocktail bar, rides and plenty of live music will all be part of a one-off festival in Holt next month.

Called Greshfest, the June 18-19 weekend event at the Theatre in the Woods off Cromer Road will raise money for charities including Dementia UK and the Treehouse, which is based in the town.

Iain Wilson, from the group Love Holt, said: “Greshfest is a unique opportunity for everyone in North Norfolk to enjoy mainstream musical talent live on our doorstep.

"It will be great entertainment for everyone - all ages, from all walks of life, but particularly for kids and teenagers who have had to miss out on so much during the pandemic."

On the Saturday evening the Urban Soul Orchestra will play, and there will be street food vendors, a beer tent and cocktail bar.

On Sunday at 11.30am and 2pm there will be a Virtual Big Sing, and there will be street food, circus, rides and entertainment at the 'Greshfest Arena'.

Tickets are available online at www.greshfest.com