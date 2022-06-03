News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do >

Music, food, cocktails and rides planned for 'Greshfest'

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:30 AM June 3, 2022
Iain Wilson from Love Holt. 

Iain Wilson from Love Holt. - Credit: Archant

Street food vendors, a cocktail bar, rides and plenty of live music will all be part of a one-off festival in Holt next month. 

Called Greshfest, the June 18-19 weekend event at the Theatre in the Woods off Cromer Road will raise money for charities including Dementia UK and the Treehouse, which is based in the town.

Iain Wilson, from the group Love Holt, said: “Greshfest is a unique opportunity for everyone in North Norfolk to enjoy mainstream musical talent live on our doorstep.

"It will be great entertainment for everyone - all ages, from all walks of life, but particularly for kids and teenagers who have had to miss out on so much during the pandemic."

On the Saturday evening the Urban Soul Orchestra will play, and there will be street food vendors, a beer tent and cocktail bar.

On Sunday at 11.30am and 2pm there will be a Virtual Big Sing, and there will be street food, circus, rides and entertainment at the 'Greshfest Arena'. 

Tickets are available online at www.greshfest.com

Holt News

Don't Miss

Constantia Cottage Restaurant in East Runton. Inset, the Constantia Brothers. Pictures: Google Stree

Former coastal restaurant up for auction

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show.The Red Arrows.Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated

Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Thorpe St Andrew Fireworks event. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

8 places where you can see fireworks for free in Norfolk for the jubilee

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The former Clarkes ironmongers in Aylsham. Pic: www.archant.co.uk

New woodfired pizza restaurant could open in Norfolk town

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon