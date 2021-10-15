Pizza restaurant in north Norfolk launches bottomless brunch

Published: 10:37 AM October 15, 2021

Eric Snaith, owner of Eric's Pizza, has started serving bottomless brunch at the Thornham restaurant. Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

A pizza restaurant on the north Norfolk coast has started serving bottomless brunch cooked in its wood fired ovens.

Eric's Pizza in Thornham has started offering a brunch at its restaurant every other Sunday, serving up authentic Italian dishes alongside unlimited prosecco, cocktails, and mocktails.

Eric Snaith of Titchwell Manor, and owner of Eric's Fish and Chips and Eric's Pizza, said: "Bottomless Brunch is a growing trend and we wanted to bring this highly popular option to the north Norfolk Coast, for something different to do on a Sunday.

"Our yurt is a quirky and cosy place for dining and offers a relaxed atmosphere, for our brunch that offers a range of unlimited cocktails, soft drinks and prosecco for two hours with the brunch tickets."

Tickets must be purchased from the restaurant's website in advance for the events, which are taking place on October 24, November 7 and 21, and December 5 and 19.

The sessions take place between 11am and 3pm.