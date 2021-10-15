News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do >

Pizza restaurant in north Norfolk launches bottomless brunch

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:37 AM October 15, 2021   
Eric Snaith has opened Eric's Pizza at Drove Orchards, Thornham, near Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bis

Eric Snaith, owner of Eric's Pizza, has started serving bottomless brunch at the Thornham restaurant. Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

A pizza restaurant on the north Norfolk coast has started serving bottomless brunch cooked in its wood fired ovens.

Eric's Pizza in Thornham has started offering a brunch at its restaurant every other Sunday, serving up authentic Italian dishes alongside unlimited prosecco, cocktails, and mocktails.

Eric Snaith of Titchwell Manor, and owner of Eric's Fish and Chips and Eric's Pizza, said: "Bottomless Brunch is a growing trend and we wanted to bring this highly popular option to the north Norfolk Coast, for something different to do on a Sunday.

"Our yurt is a quirky and cosy place for dining and offers a relaxed atmosphere, for our brunch that offers a range of unlimited cocktails, soft drinks and prosecco for two hours with the brunch tickets."

Tickets must be purchased from the restaurant's website in advance for the events, which are taking place on October 24, November 7 and 21, and December 5 and 19.

The sessions take place between 11am and 3pm.

Brancaster News
Hunstanton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The B1105 near North Barsham

Norfolk Live

Overturned tractor blocks north Norfolk road

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Brenda Barnes being treated by paramedics after she was knocked to the

Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Will Kirk and Christina Trevanion will feature in a new BBC1 production called The Travelling Auctioneer

New BBC1 show to be filmed in Aylsham

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The proposed site for a new development on Weybourne Road in Sheringham.

Affordable housing and care home bid a 'win-win' for Sheringham

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon