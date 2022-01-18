Eight cosy cafés in north Norfolk to visit this winter

Where better to have a warm up after a winter walk than in one of north Norfolk's cosy cafés?

Here is a list of just eight cafés in the north of the county which are worth visiting.

1. Cafe Kitale

Cafe Kitale in North Walsham. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Where? 4 St Nicholas Rd, North Walsham NR28 9HN

Opening hours: 9am to 3pm from Monday to Saturday

Located in the heart of North Walsham, this wonderful café offers a great selection of tasty food and hot drinks.

It has gluten-free and vegetarian options, with some of the proceeds going to the Kitale School Uganda charity.

2. Sticky Earth Cafe

The Sticky Earth Cafe in Cromer. - Credit: Archant

Where? 15 Church St, Cromer NR27 9ES

Opening hours: 10am to 5pm on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 4pm on Sunday

A café with a pottery twist, this Cromer business allows you to paint a piece of pottery while enjoying a warm drink and snack.

One of north Norfolk's best known cafés, the venue is perfect for children as well as holding parties.

3. The Sitting Room

The Sitting Room in Sheringham. - Credit: The Sitting Room

Where? 4 Augusta St, Sheringham NR26 8LA

Opening hours: 9.30am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 4pm on Sunday

Located in a sunny corner of Sheringham, this café is perfect for sitting outside and watching the town's people go about their business.

Included in its offering are light lunches, afternoon teas along with tasty snacks.

4. Byfords

Byfords in Holt. - Credit: Archant

Where? 1-3 Shirehall Plain, Holt NR25 6BG

Opening hours: 7.30am to 11pm everyday

Located in a bed and breakfast in the heart of Holt, this café and restaurant has become a symbol of the town.

It offers hot drinks, cakes, scones and sandwiches as well as afternoon teas.

5. Rocket House Cafe

The Rocket House Cafe in Cromer. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

Where? The Gangway, Cromer NR27 9ET

Opening hours: 9am to 4pm from Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm on weekends

Offering a great view of the town's seafront and beach, this modern cafe located on top of RNLI Henry Blogg Museum offers a variety of meat, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free lunches as well as hot drinks and snacks.

6. Biddy's Tea Rooms

Biddy's on Market Place in Aylsham - Credit: Danielle Booden

Where? 16 Market Place, Aylsham, Norwich NR11 6EH

Opening hours: 9.30am to 5pm from Tuesday to Saturday

Offering customers the option to build their own afternoon teas, this quaint little café in the centre of Aylsham has become well-known for its delicious sweet treats, such as brownies, cakes and bakes.

It has has a sister venue in Lower Goat Lane in Norwich.

7. Purdy's Tea Room

Purdy's Tea Room based at Woodgate Nursery, Aylsham. - Credit: Colin Finch

Where? Woodgate Nursery, Cawston Rd, Aylsham, Norwich NR11 6UH

Opening hours: 9am to 4pm everyday

The perfect place to go after a wander around Woodgate Nursery, this café offers cream teas, sausage rolls and scones.

It also offers a Ploughman's lunch, with a wide selection of hot drinks.

8. Swallows Coffee Shop

Julie Cameron's Swallows Coffee Shop in North Walsham. - Credit: Supplied by Julie Cameron

Where? 32 Vicarage St, North Walsham NR28 9DQ

Opening hours: 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 2pm on Saturday

With its wonderful outdoor seating, this coffee shop is the perfect place to visit after a look around North Walsham's magnificent St Nicholas Church which is located just next door.

Swallows offers delicious cakes, light lunches and hot drinks.