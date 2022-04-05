New McDonald's branch has over 400,000 customers in first year

It's been a big first year for the only McDonald's on the north Norfolk coast - and burger-lovers have already bought 70,613 Big Macs and 73,056 cheeseburgers there.

Kevin Foley, franchisee, said he had been bowled over by the popularity of the new branch in Middlebrook Way, Cromer, since its opening on March 31 last year.

Mr Foley said: "We were not prepared for the sheer numbers of people who visited us over our first day. It seemed like the whole of North Norfolk wanted to be there.

"We are hoping for a great summer by the sea and that visitors from far and wide come and see this gem of a town on the North Norfolk coast."

In its first year the branch served 400,568 customers with more than half - 257,080 - picking up their meals via the drive-through.

As well as the burgers mentioned above, customers have bought 15,681 and 19,789 apple pies.

Staff have taken part in three beach cleans, done a sponsored walk for Mind and donated food to the local foodbank.