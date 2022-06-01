Award-winning chefs unite for exclusive charity dinner for Alan Miller

The chefs involved in the charity dinner are, clockwise from top left, Kevin Mangeolles, Eric Snaith, Michael Chamberlain, Richard Bainbridge, Dan Lawrence and Natalie Stuhler and Scott and Kelly Dougal. - Credit: Supplied

Seven Norfolk chefs are joining forces for a fundraising dinner in memory of Alan Miller.

The tribute event for the former professional goalkeeper, popular Norfolk landlord and Holkham estate manager will take place on Monday, June 13.

The exclusive black tie event, called ‘Up Close and Personal' is limited to just eight guests, who will be given a tour of East Anglian Air Ambulance’s Norwich base, Helimed House at Norwich Airport.

Charlie Hodson, right, with Alan Miller. - Credit: Supplied

All proceeds will go to East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Charlie Hodson, chef and owner of Hodson & Co Cheese Rooms in Aylsham and event organiser, said: "'Mills' was a huge champion of food and drink in Norfolk, and he would have loved this special event.

"He loved being involved in local food festivals and baking competitions, as well as being a dedicated supporter of local charities.

"The award winning chefs, artist, mixologists and musicians are giving their time, ingredients and support free of charge, so we can raise as much money as possible for the air ambulance. It seems a fitting tribute to the man we all loved.”

The chefs, who will prepare a seven-course dinner in front of the guests, are Richard Bainbridge, Eric Snaith, Scott and Kelly Dougall, Michael Chamberlain, Dan Lawrence and Natalie Stuhler and Kevin Mangeolles.

Mr Hodson said music would be provided by a world-class harpist and talented pianist.

Tickets are £200 per person available from Hodson & Co, Aylsham on 01263 735 980 or via Instagram @hodsonandcocheeseroom.