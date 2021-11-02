Thai restaurant among best in country for fourth straight year

Kim (right) and Belle (left) Steggles have won the Good Food Award at Bann Thai for a fourth time. - Credit: Archant

A Thai restaurant has won a national award for a fourth consecutive year.

Bann Thai, based on Church Street in Cromer, has won The Good Food Award for 2021 in the restaurant category for a fourth time following previous successes in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The restaurant has been under the ownership of Kim and Belle Steggles since 2015.

With a Thai heritage and traditional cooking techniques, Mrs Steggles brings an authentic approach since moving to England from Nakhonsawan, in the north of Thailand, in 2001.

In contrast, Mr Steggles was previously a farmer by trade, however while the duo have had different experiences, both share a passion for Thai food.

Bann Thai is located on Church Street in Cromer and is popular among people in Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

"Winning the Good Food Award is great for us because it reassures our customers that we're doing the job properly - that's always our aim," he said.

"It’s a good advertising for us and promotes the business."

For Mr Steggles, there are three key pillars that acts as his business' competitive advantage.

"We offer top quality food at a reasonable price and in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere.

"Ultimately, it's about looking after our customers and offering a good service. To do that, you need to have good staff so we take care of our people and some of them have been with us ever since we started."

Despite being in one of the sectors worst hit by Covid, Bann Thai adapted its services during the lockdowns and operated a takeaway service.

"We evolved and looked after people that were isolating," he said.

"It's something that stuck and we still do takeaways now which accounts for around 20pc of the business."

Founded in 2002, the Good Food Awards divides its awards into several different categories, such as fish and chips, cafes, takeaways, gastro pubs and hotel awards.

Other Norfolk winners across the categories include Orford Plaice and Chish and Fips in Norwich, Sands Restaurant in Wells and Garden Kitchen Café in Hoveton.