Elf performance set to be part of food festival's comeback

A farmers' market will take place as part of the Aylsham Food Festival - Credit: Supplied

Foodies will want to head to north Norfolk at the end of the month for the return of the town's annual food festival.

Organised by Slow Food Aylsham and Cittaslow, the Aylsham Food Festival will showcase local food producers, artisans, and traders.

Happening in the town's Market Place, the event starts on Friday, September 30 with a country market at the town hall from 8.30am until midday and a festival dinner from 6pm, featuring Aylsham High School performing songs from their upcoming musical, Elf.

Aylsham High School year eight pupil Scott Worley, from North Walsham, who will be playing Shawanda in the musical Elf - Credit: Supplied

There will be a farmers' market the following day between 8.30am and 1pm, and wine and cheese tasting from 7pm.

A Big Slow Brunch will take place at the town hall between 10.30am and 1pm on the Sunday.

Patrick Prekopp, chairman of the Slow Food Aylsham, said: “Despite the challenging times – the festival was cancelled in 2020 because of Covid – this will be the 16th festival.

"Although many of the usual participants have suffered along the way, it promises to be a great weekend.

“The focus, as ever, is hyper-local, so don’t miss this great opportunity – as Buddy from Elf would say, ‘don’t be a cotton-headed ninny muggins’, be the first to get your tickets.”

Tanya Wiseman, producer of Elf, said: "The costumes are all handmade, and we are excited to be able to show these off.

"And for the first time at Aylsham High School, we are using a video wall as part of the set.”

Entertainment at the farmers' market will include a wacky cookery demonstration by comedy chefs Hugh Fearn and Lee Whittingstall who run the Liver Cottage Mobile Kitchen.

At the brunch, visitors can enjoy a freshly-cooked, traditional Full English and/or continental buffet for £9 or £4.50 for children under 12.

Tickets for the wine and cheese tasting cost £17, from the Heritage Centre.

Aylsham is the oldest established Cittaslow town in the UK. The movement aims to celebrate diversity rather than standardisation and local culture and local traditions.

To find out more, visit slowfoodaylsham.org.uk or look at the festival's Facebook page.








