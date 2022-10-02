Foodies flock to town's celebration of fine fare

Gallery

Hugh Fearn, left and Lee Whittingstall from the Fairly Famous Family mobile kitchen were part of the entertainment at the Aylsham Food Festival - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Food-lovers flocked to Aylsham for the town's annual celebration of all things delightful and delicious.

The annual Aylsham Food Festival started with a dinner at the town hall on Friday where Aylsham High School pupils performed songs from their upcoming musical Elf.

On Saturday there were stalls set up inside the town hall, and a dozen or so more outside as part of the town's monthly farmers market.

Inside Aylsham Town Hall during the food festival - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Aylsham's monthly farmer's market took place during the town's food festival - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Thousands of visitors strolled around, sampling every kind of Norfolk-grown produce from chutney to cheeses, from curry to cakes.

Wacky chefs from the Fairly Famous Family kept people entertained with cookery demonstrations at their mobile kitchen.

Jane Coates, from the Aylsham section of Norfolk Country Markets - a producers' collective - was selling crafts and food made by locals.

She said: “We’ve had a steady stream of people interested in the market and what we do.

"Some of our producers make meals in containers, and we have a lot of older customers, who are buying something home cooked rather than something far more processed from the supermarket. They also get to have a chat and that personal contact as well.”

Jane Coates, from the Aylsham group of Norfolk Country Markets, with some of the produce on sale at the food festival - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Among the festival’s first-time stall-holders were Peter Ross and Julia Lyell with some of their wine from Babu's Vineyard at Weston Longville, north-west of Norwich.

The vineyard was established about 10 years ago and has about 1,000 vines.

Peter Ross and Julia Lyell with some of their wine from Babu's Vineyard at Weston Longville - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Mr Ross said: “We do everything from planting the vines to harvesting, to fermenting, bottling and putting the labels on.

“Norfolk wine has become enormously popular and the reaction is really positive. Anything to do with local produce has got real momentum behind it - people are making a big attempt to cut down on their 'food miles'.”

Patrick Prekopp from the festival’s organisers, Slow Food Aylsham, said he was delighted with the turn out to the event, which was due to conclude with a sold out ‘Big Slow Brunch’ meal at the town hall on Sunday.

Patrick Prekopp, leader of Slow Food Aylsham, which organises the Aylsham Food Festival, with the group's sign - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Mr Prekopp said: “We, at Slow Food, will be hosting about 20 Ukrainian refugees for the Big Brunch, as part of our contribution to welcome them to the town.”

Katie Loch from The Little Flapjack Company, based in Taverham, at the Aylsham Food Festival - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Debra Scott from Ferndale Cheeses in Little Banningham with a 13kg wheel of cheese at the Aylsham Food Festival - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Rebecca Vaughan, senior gardener at Blickling Estate, with some of the vegetables grown there - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Some of the vegetables grown at Blickling Estate's garden were on show at the Aylsham Food Festival - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Paul Cork, owner of Norfolk Raider Cider, based in Sprowston, with some of his concoctions, all named after Second World War bombers which were based in Norfolk - Credit: Stuart Anderson

