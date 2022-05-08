News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Seven cafes with courtyards to soak up the sun in north Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:00 AM May 8, 2022
The courtyard at the Shambles café, bar and bistro, North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The courtyard at the Shambles café, bar and bistro, North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

With the summer just around the corner, many people will be taking their coffee outdoors and where better to do it than in the courtyard of a north Norfolk coffee shop?

Here are a list of just seven of our great cafes with courtyards and other interesting outdoor spaces.

Café Kitale

Café Kitale in North Walsham has reopened following its closure during lockdown. Picture: Casey Coop

Café Kitale in the heart of North Walsham.

Where? 4 St Nicholas Court, North Walsham, NR28 9BY

Opening hours: 9am to 3pm from Monday to Saturday

How much? £5 to £8 per meal

Situated in North Walsham town centre, this café offers a wide array of burgers, classic meals and breakfasts, while also serving coffees and homemade cakes.

Outdoor seating in St Nicholas Court gives diners and drinkers a stunning view of the town church.

Byfords

Byfords on Shirehall Plain in Holt. Picture: Danielle Booden

Byfords on Shirehall Plain in Holt. Picture: Danielle Booden

Where? 1-3 Shirehall Plain, Holt NR25 6BG

Opening hours: 7.30am to 11pm from Monday to Sunday

How much? Around £20 for afternoon tea for one

A recognisable Holt landmark, this café offers a wide range of pastries and sandwiches with a quaint outdoor area offering the perfect place to rest after a walk around the town's wonderful independent shops. 

The Shambles

Shambles opened in Market Street, North Walsham, in 2018.

Shambles opened in Market Street, North Walsham, in 2018.

 


Where? 6 Market Street, North Walsham NR28 9BZ

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am until 4pm on Sundays

How much? £7 to £10 per meal

Located on Market Street in North Walsham, this family-run café offers pizzas, wraps and calzone served with hot, cold and even alcoholic beverages.

The courtyard at the Shambles café, bar and bistro, North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The courtyard at the Shambles café, bar and bistro, North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Diners can either opt to dine in view of the street or in its charming secluded courtyard. 

The Mulberry

Where? 44C Station Road, Sheringham, NR26 8RG

Opening hours: 8.30am to 4.30pm between Tuesday and Sunday

How much? £5 to £10 per meal

Located in the heart of Sheringham, this café is a popular breakfast haunt for north Norfolk folk, with a secretive alley way courtyard to soak up the sun in.

Doggie Diner


Where? Lime Tree Court, 16 Mount Street, Cromer NR27 9DB

Opening hours: 10am to 4pm from Tuesday to Sunday

How much? From £2 to £10 for dogs, around £5 for humans

Perfect for dog lovers, this café offers something for both humans and their four-legged friends, with a courtyard designed especially for dogs with artificial grass and drinks bowls.

Rocket House Café

The Rocket House Café and Lifeboat Museum at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Rocket House Café and Lifeboat Museum at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Where? The Gangway, Cromer NR27 9ET

Opening hours: 9am to 4pm weekdays, 10am to 4pm weekends

How much? Around £10 per meal

A great place to take a look over the Cromer coast with a coffee and a cake, this café is also available for hire for weddings and other functions.

Biddy's Kitchen

Biddy's on Market Place in Aylsham

Biddy's on Market Place in Aylsham


Where? 16 Market Place, Aylsham, Norwich NR11 6EH

Opening hours: 9.30am to 5pm

How much? Afternoon tea from £6 to £15

This Aylsham favourite is famed for its loose-loaf teas and cakes, with a wonderful green courtyard next-door to Aylsham Parish Church.

North Norfolk News

