Seven cafes with courtyards to soak up the sun in north Norfolk
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020
With the summer just around the corner, many people will be taking their coffee outdoors and where better to do it than in the courtyard of a north Norfolk coffee shop?
Here are a list of just seven of our great cafes with courtyards and other interesting outdoor spaces.
Café Kitale
Where? 4 St Nicholas Court, North Walsham, NR28 9BY
Opening hours: 9am to 3pm from Monday to Saturday
How much? £5 to £8 per meal
Situated in North Walsham town centre, this café offers a wide array of burgers, classic meals and breakfasts, while also serving coffees and homemade cakes.
Outdoor seating in St Nicholas Court gives diners and drinkers a stunning view of the town church.
Byfords
Where? 1-3 Shirehall Plain, Holt NR25 6BG
Opening hours: 7.30am to 11pm from Monday to Sunday
How much? Around £20 for afternoon tea for one
A recognisable Holt landmark, this café offers a wide range of pastries and sandwiches with a quaint outdoor area offering the perfect place to rest after a walk around the town's wonderful independent shops.
The Shambles
Where? 6 Market Street, North Walsham NR28 9BZ
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am until 4pm on Sundays
How much? £7 to £10 per meal
Located on Market Street in North Walsham, this family-run café offers pizzas, wraps and calzone served with hot, cold and even alcoholic beverages.
Diners can either opt to dine in view of the street or in its charming secluded courtyard.
The Mulberry
Where? 44C Station Road, Sheringham, NR26 8RG
Opening hours: 8.30am to 4.30pm between Tuesday and Sunday
How much? £5 to £10 per meal
Located in the heart of Sheringham, this café is a popular breakfast haunt for north Norfolk folk, with a secretive alley way courtyard to soak up the sun in.
Doggie Diner
Where? Lime Tree Court, 16 Mount Street, Cromer NR27 9DB
Opening hours: 10am to 4pm from Tuesday to Sunday
How much? From £2 to £10 for dogs, around £5 for humans
Perfect for dog lovers, this café offers something for both humans and their four-legged friends, with a courtyard designed especially for dogs with artificial grass and drinks bowls.
Rocket House Café
Where? The Gangway, Cromer NR27 9ET
Opening hours: 9am to 4pm weekdays, 10am to 4pm weekends
How much? Around £10 per meal
A great place to take a look over the Cromer coast with a coffee and a cake, this café is also available for hire for weddings and other functions.
Biddy's Kitchen
Where? 16 Market Place, Aylsham, Norwich NR11 6EH
Opening hours: 9.30am to 5pm
How much? Afternoon tea from £6 to £15
This Aylsham favourite is famed for its loose-loaf teas and cakes, with a wonderful green courtyard next-door to Aylsham Parish Church.