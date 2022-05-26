'Allo 'Allo! waitess Yvette to serve up showtunes in Norfolk

'Allo 'Allo! actress Vicki Michelle is coming to Cromer to host two charity concerts. - Credit: Supplied by Paul Burton

She has come a long way since her role as French waitress Yvette in the classic comedy television show 'Allo 'Allo!

And now Vicki Michelle, who also starred in Emmerdale and I'm a Celebrity, is heading to Cromer.

The 71-year-old actress will host two concerts called Tonight at the Musicals featuring West End singers at the town's parish church.

The concerts, to raise money for Cromer's RNLI station, will take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Thursday, August 25, starting at 7.30pm.

The first show will feature the likes of Ruth Betteridge from A Little Night Music, Graham Bickley from Miss Saigon and Jonathan David Dudley from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

Nikki Bentley from Wicked, Melissa Jacques from Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Kara Lane from The Addams Family will be among the performers in the second show.

Songs from various musicals will be performed in the two shows, which will have completely different running orders.

Paul Burton, who stages professional concerts and shows in aid of charity, is the director.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/paul-burton-productions for tickets or to find out more.