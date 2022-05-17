News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do >

Wroxham Barns to host a 'Unicorn and Wizard Festival'

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:28 AM May 17, 2022
Wroxham Barns

Wroxham Barns is hosting a Unicorn and Wizard Festival from May 28 to June 5. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

A north Norfolk fun park and farm is getting ready for a magic-themed half-term event.

Horses will be dressed up as mythical animals at Wroxham Barns, in Hoveton, which is hosting a Unicorn and Wizard Festival at Junior Farm from May 28 to June 5.

Children are being invited to take part in activities including making bubbling potions and wands in 'Potion and Spell School'.

A horse dressed up as a unicorn at Wroxham Barns.

A horse dressed up as a unicorn at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Ben Marshall, general manager, said: "We first hosted this event back in 2019 and the feedback was incredible.

"We haven’t been able to host the event since due to the pandemic and restrictions, so we are so excited to bring it back."

Children enjoying a ride at Wroxham Barns.

Children enjoying a ride at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Tickets for the event also include access and unlimited rides at the fun park which includes an 18-hole mini golf course, giant jumping pillows and go-karts, as well as entry to the junior farm.

Entry costs £13.99 per person and is free for children under two.



Wroxham News

Don't Miss

The Beechwood Hotel at North Walsham, which has been listed in the top 25 romantic UK hotels in the

North Norfolk hotel named among most romantic and best small stays in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Victoria Inn, Holkham. Pic: Victoria Inn Holkham

Updated

Holkham pub closes to drinkers to become hotel and restaurant

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Alberts Fish Bar in Holt.

Couple about to leave north Norfolk fish and chip shop

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The A140 in Marsham, north Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon