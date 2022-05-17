Wroxham Barns to host a 'Unicorn and Wizard Festival'

Wroxham Barns is hosting a Unicorn and Wizard Festival from May 28 to June 5. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

A north Norfolk fun park and farm is getting ready for a magic-themed half-term event.

Horses will be dressed up as mythical animals at Wroxham Barns, in Hoveton, which is hosting a Unicorn and Wizard Festival at Junior Farm from May 28 to June 5.

Children are being invited to take part in activities including making bubbling potions and wands in 'Potion and Spell School'.

A horse dressed up as a unicorn at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Ben Marshall, general manager, said: "We first hosted this event back in 2019 and the feedback was incredible.

"We haven’t been able to host the event since due to the pandemic and restrictions, so we are so excited to bring it back."

Children enjoying a ride at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Tickets for the event also include access and unlimited rides at the fun park which includes an 18-hole mini golf course, giant jumping pillows and go-karts, as well as entry to the junior farm.

Entry costs £13.99 per person and is free for children under two.







