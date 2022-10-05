News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Chamber music quartet to perform at damaged church

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:44 PM October 5, 2022
The Bridge Quartet will perform at Wiveton's church. 

The Bridge Quartet will perform at Wiveton's church. - Credit: The Bridge Quartet

Chamber music lovers will want to head to Wiveton's St Mary's Church later this month. 

The West London-based Bridge Quartet - known for its live appearances on BBC radio and continental music stations - will perform the music of Haydn, Holst, Beethoven and Arnold Cooke at a concert on Thursday, October 20. 

Noel Bolingbroke-Kent, from the church's friends group, said the event would help raise money to pay for repairs to the church, which was damaged in a storm in 2019.

He said: "The Bridge Quartet are a truly international group who have performed all over Europe as well as in Africa and America.

"We are hoping they will be a big draw." 

The quartet's latest recording, Blue Remembered Hills, with baritone Roderick Williams and pianist Michael Dussek, was released in 2020.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start, tickets are £15 on the door and drinks will be available at the interval.

