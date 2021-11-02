The Wind in the Willows to arrive in Cromer next spring

Next spring, join the likes of Ratty, Mole, Badger, and Toad as the stage adaptation of The Wind in the Willows arrives on the Norfolk coast this April.

The multi-award nominated Immersion Theatre has said it is ‘over the moon’ to be back on the road, and will be stopping off at Cromer Pier for a one-off all-singing, all-dancing performance on Friday April 8.

The Wind in the Willows performance will take place at Cromer Pier in April 2022 - Credit: Archant

This critically-acclaimed, high-energy stage show is family-friendly, and features audience participation, songs, and fun for the whole family.

The classic story – penned by novelist Kenneth Grahame - follows the quartet of loveable characters as they embark on a quest to save their beloved home from the tricksy weasels.

The 2022 tour cast includes Ashley Cavender as Toad, Rochelle Parry as Ratty, Luke Haywood as Mole, Tommy Carmichael as Badger, and James Tobias Clifford as Weasel.

You may also want to watch:

“I am so excited to be reviving what is easily one of our audience's favourite shows - and mine too. As the show's writer and director, I can safely say that this is one of our funniest shows - it's fast-paced, high energy, and has bags of comedy for audiences of all ages in the same way a high-quality pantomime does,” explains Immersion's creative director, writer, and actor James Tobias Clifford.

Immersion Theatre's The Wind in the Willows cast - Credit: Adam Trigg

“This show has heaps of audience participation and some real toe-tappers and, most importantly, is just hugely fun. Couple this with one of our strongest casts to date and some top-tier production value, and I am incredibly proud that we're able to offer audiences such a wonderful family experience at such accessible prices.”

Established in 2010 by Stage One alumni, James Tobias and Rochelle Parry, some of Immersion Theatre's previous productions include tours of The Jungle Book, Rapunzel, Alice in Wonderland, Wind in the Willows, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, and The Three Musketeers, as well the 2017 multi-award nominated UK tour of the Madness musical Our House.

To find out more, visit immersiontheatre.co.uk