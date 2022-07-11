Steam rally set for return to north Norfolk town

A team of volunteers has been working hard on restoring Whitwell and Reepham railway station to its former glory, relaying track and sidings, acquiring rolling stock and more. - Credit: Victoria Middleton

A weekend of steam engines, vintage cars, local crafts and entertainment is coming to a north Norfolk town.

The Whitwell and Reepham Railway Station Steam Rally is back for the first time since 2019, taking place on July 30 and 31 at the heritage railway just outside Reepham.

The event will include rides on a full gauge steam train, demonstrations by local craftspeople, classic cars, working steam engines, live music and a play area and garden with food and drink.

All aboard for a weekend of steam engines, vintage cars, local crafts and entertainment at the Whitwell and Reepham Railway Station Steam Rally on July 30 and 31. - Credit: Victoria Middleton

Richard Bailey, a rally team member, said: “After a couple of uncertain years it’s great that we can finally put this event on again.

"In the past, our steam rally has always been a really popular event, so we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back – it’s a real highlight of our year."

A selection of the steam locomotives that will be on display at the Whitwell and Reepham steam rally on July 30 and 31. - Credit: Victoria Middleton

The station is open daily during the summer for refreshments in The Sidings bar and restaurant.

Tickets are available from whitwellstation.com.

Parking is free.