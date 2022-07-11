Steam rally set for return to north Norfolk town
- Credit: Victoria Middleton
A weekend of steam engines, vintage cars, local crafts and entertainment is coming to a north Norfolk town.
The Whitwell and Reepham Railway Station Steam Rally is back for the first time since 2019, taking place on July 30 and 31 at the heritage railway just outside Reepham.
The event will include rides on a full gauge steam train, demonstrations by local craftspeople, classic cars, working steam engines, live music and a play area and garden with food and drink.
Richard Bailey, a rally team member, said: “After a couple of uncertain years it’s great that we can finally put this event on again.
"In the past, our steam rally has always been a really popular event, so we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back – it’s a real highlight of our year."
The station is open daily during the summer for refreshments in The Sidings bar and restaurant.
Tickets are available from whitwellstation.com.
Parking is free.