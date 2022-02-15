Sixties festival comeback planned for Cromer Pier

Yasmine Mackin-Pag dresses up in Sixties clobber provided by Wake Up Little Susie, on a scooter loaned by the North Norfolk Scooter Club, to promote the Vintage Sixties Festival. - Credit: Brad Damms Photography

The swinging Sixties are set to come roaring back to Cromer Pier.

The town's pier is to host a Vintage Sixties Festival on Saturday, April 2, three years after the event was held for the first time.

Debs Lewis, event manager, said it was hoped this would be a "bounce-back" drawcard that would attract thousands of visitors to the town.

She said: "The festival is an opportunity for enthusiasts of the era to congregate, demonstrate and reignite their passion for the era that brought us the Beatles, Twiggy, Pirate Radio, the Mini and so much more.

"Throughout the day visitors can embrace all things Sixties on the pier, promenade and beyond."

Visitors are encouraged to dress up in glamorous Sixties clobber and enjoy free entertainment, which will include live music at the end of the pier and on the promenade and vintage stalls selling everything from vinyl records to new and pre-loved clothes and memorabilia.

Ms Lewis said: "There will be the incredible sight of hundreds of scooters, classic motorbikes, and classic vehicles on the promenade, certain to set a few pulses racing."

Pints for £1 will be on offer from 11am to midday and again from 3pm to 4pm - as long as stocks last.

The Beatles will be featured in the pier's Pavilion Theatre from 10am to 2pm, with projections on an 8m LED wall and displays of memorabilia from Nigel Pearce's extensive collection devoted to the band.

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Amanda Lehmann will play some of the Fab Four's biggest hits along with her own material.

Musical shows taking place on the day will include Sixties legend Marty Wilde, a version of the West End MOD extravaganza All or Nothing, Bringing On Back the Sixties with New Amen Corner and a Cromer Soul Club Keep The Faith vinyl night.

Traders, collectors and classic vehicle owners wanting to take part in the festival can contact Ms Lewis on dlewis@cromerpier.co.uk or by phone 07935 310024.

Ms Lewis said it was hoped the festival could be extended to run over two days next year.