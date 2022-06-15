Dog show to be held in memory of much-missed friend

Tracie Maynard, left and Mary Craske. The dog show at this year's North Walsham Funday will be held in Ms Maynard's memory. - Credit: Supplied by Mary Craske

She had a love of animals, and a dog show at this year's North Walsham Funday will be held in her memory.

Mary Craske, from North Walsham, said the June 26 show would be dedicated to Tracie Maynard, who died last November after suffering a heart attack, aged 47.

Ms Craske said: "We were really close friends growing up, she was more like a sister. It was such a massive shock [when she died], she was so young.

"We've already been inundated with support for the dog show and have had so much donated, it's going to be such a big event this year."

Ms Craske said there would be a class of the competition in Ms Maynard's honour and her mother would be presenting a cup. The dog show will raise money for Hillside Animal Sanctuary, New Life Church and the Funday committee.

The Funday events will take place from Thursday, June 23 to Sunday, June 26.