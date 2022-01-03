Teddy Bear Express coming to Norfolk and kids go free
If you go down to the Bure Valley Railway this February half-term you're sure of a big surprise.
The Teddy Bear Express is returning to the heritage railway for 2022 and it runs between Aylsham and Wroxham.
It is running from Saturday, February 12 until Sunday February 20 and two children, aged up to 15, travel free with each paying adult.
It is a teddy bear themed event and there will be an activity for children on their journey.
The Whistlestop Café at Aylsham Station will also be decorated and serving hot and cold food.
The journey lasts 45 minutes each way and children are encouraged to bring their own teddies.
It is Norfolk's longest narrow gauge railway and it goes on an 18-mile round-trip, which runs through the pretty Bure Valley countryside.
Adults tickets are £16 and you can call 01263 733858 to book.