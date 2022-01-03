News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Teddy Bear Express coming to Norfolk and kids go free

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:25 PM January 3, 2022
The Teddy Bear Express running on the Bure Valley Railway pulls into Aylsham from Wroxham. Pictured

The Teddy Bear Express is returning to the Bure Valley Railway for 2022.

If you go down to the Bure Valley Railway this February half-term you're sure of a big surprise. 

The Teddy Bear Express is returning to the heritage railway for 2022 and it runs between Aylsham and Wroxham. 

It is running from Saturday, February 12 until Sunday February 20 and two children, aged up to 15, travel free with each paying adult. 

It is a teddy bear themed event and there will be an activity for children on their journey.

The Teddy Bear Express running on the Bure Valley Railway pulls into Aylsham from Wroxham. Picture:

Kids go free with a paying adult on the Teddy Bear Express.

The Whistlestop Café at Aylsham Station will also be decorated and serving hot and cold food. 

The journey lasts 45 minutes each way and children are encouraged to bring their own teddies.

It is Norfolk's longest narrow gauge railway and it goes on an 18-mile round-trip, which runs through the pretty Bure Valley countryside.

Adults tickets are £16 and you can call 01263 733858 to book. 

Aylsham News

