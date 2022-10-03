News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Comedians set to tickle funny bones at pier

Stuart Anderson

Published: 6:00 AM October 3, 2022
Ben Langley will appear at Stand Up on the Pier. 

Ben Langley will appear at Stand Up on the Pier - Credit: Daniel Mason

The laughs will be flowing thick and fast at Cromer Pier when a group of comedians flood in.

The comedy night, Stand Up on the Pier, is coming to the Pavilion Theatre on Friday, October 14.

Steven Medler from organisers PIE Entertainment said anyone who likes a chuckle should enjoy the show.

He said: "There is something to suit all senses of humour and promises to be a night full of big laughs."

The host comedian will be Patrick Monahan, who's known for 'working the room' and getting audiences involved with shows. 

Nigel 'Boy' Slater will be at the comedy night.

Nigel 'Boy' Slater will be at the comedy night - Credit: Supplied

Among the performers will be Jack Gleadow, who bases his show on the 'golden age of variety' and even makes use of a scooter on stage. 

Norfolk funnyman Ben Langley, who's known for his 'cute-comedy' persona and his appearance on Britain's Got Talent, will also be there, as will Nigel 'Boy' Sayer.

Jack Gleadow will be part of the Cromer Pier stand up show. 

Jack Gleadow will be part of the Cromer Pier stand up show - Credit: Supplied

Rounding out the line-up is Harry Stachini, whose one liners and stories are said to have audiences in stitches. 

Tickets for the show, which starts at 8pm, are £20. Visit cromerpier.co.uk to book. 


