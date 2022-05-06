'Naughty comedy' at seaside theatre's upcoming drag show

Chris Nicoll and Kenny Brown, hosts of the Squirrels show, in action on stage. - Credit: The Squirrels

Drag, comedy and music combine for a variety show with a difference heading to Sheringham Little Theatre.

Called Big Night Out, the show is hosted by The Squirrels, a two-man drag act who have appeared on the X Factor.

Also appearing will be a host of other Norfolk talent including Joshua Johnson, a one-man 'Jersey Boiz' tribute act, musical theatre songstress Holly Graham, light opera singer Hannah Long and new drag act Bigg Taystee.

The show is making its debut at Sheringham but is already playing to sell-out crowds at St George’s Theatre in Great Yarmouth. The show is, however, not for children, as it contains some 'naughty comedy'.

Kenny Brown, one half of the Squirrels, said the show was “a new take on the traditional variety show” which provided “a bit of escapism with a real party atmosphere".

He and fellow Squirrel Chris Nicoll - both previously male vocalists in holiday park and cruise ship shows - have been working as a duo for more than five years, having met at a drag show venue in the Canary Islands.

The double act has appeared in Norfolk pantos and Pride events. In 2018 they made it through to the 'six chair challenge' on the X Factor which included singing a Robbie Williams medley.

Kenny, who was born in Norwich, said they were now enjoying hosting the variety show as a kind of “Ant and Dec of the drag world” with their long friendship sparking chemistry and rapport between them.

Chris is a former Miss Drag UK finalist and national Drag Idol semi-finalist, said the show was “something a bit different” which appealed to people wanting a fun celebration, and attracted audiences ranging from couples to hen and birthday parties.

There will be shows at the Little Theatre on Saturday, May 28 and Saturday, June 25 at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from the box office on 01263 822347 or online at www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com