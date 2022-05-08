Young talent takes centre stage in upcoming Shrek The Musical show

Harry Wilson as Pinocchio and Charlotte Drewell as Sugar Plum Fairy and Gingy in the CSODS production of Shrek The Musical - Credit: Chris Wright

Two up-and-coming young actors will take centre stage in a production about a much-loved ogre.

Rehearsals are underway for Shrek The Musical, to be at Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre during half-term from May 28 to June 4.

The cast includes Harry Wilson as Pinocchio and Charlotte Drewell, 22, in the linked roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and Gingy.

Robin Taylor, chairman of Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society, which is putting on the show, said: "CSODS has always prided itself on supporting young talent and we have an established youth bursary which offers grants to younger members who undertake studies in theatrical and performance fields both on-stage and off.

"We have had several former members go on to professional work in the sector, and it is always a proud feeling to know that they started out with CSODS."

Harry is from Sheringham and has been appearing in shows since he was aged six. He has recently finished an A Level in drama and is getting ready to start a degree in acting at the Norwich University of the Arts.

Harry has already been in four CSODS productions as well as shows by the New Taverham Players and Echo Youth Theatre (Norwich).

Charlotte, originally from Aylsham, is a talented musician who joined CSODS in 2017 having previously only sung in her bedroom.

She played the role of Sister Mary Robert in CSODS's award-winning Sister Act in 2018 to critical acclaim.

This gave her the confidence to pursue her dream and Level 3 Vocalist course at Access to Music in Norwich.

Charlotte performed at Latitude last year and will start a degree in musical performance in September, alongside a job at the Norwich Theatre Royal.

The youth bursary was established in memory of former CSODS member Gary Higgs, who died aged 24.

Shrek The Musical is based on the 2001 animated film, and along with a large cast features a live orchestra and colourful costumes and sets.

A spokesman said: "The show is guaranteed to raise a smile and get your feet tapping with its witty script and catchy original songs."

For tickets, call the pier box office on 01263 512495 or visit cromerpier.co.uk.



