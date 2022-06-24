Fashion through the ages to go on show at theatre

From left, Katie Thompson, Attia Law, Caius Law and Lucy Connor model clothes from a variety of eras. - Credit: Richard Batson

From renaissance ruffs to 80s spandex, the annals of fashion history are filled with the weird and the wonderful.

And now sartorial trends from Middle Ages to modern times are to go on show at Through the Wardrobe Doors fashion show at Sheringham Little Theatre.

From left, Attia Law, Caius Law, Katie Thompson and Lucy Connor model clothes from a variety of eras. - Credit: Richard Batson

Clothes will be modelled at the Friday, July 15 event set to a specially soundtrack, and there will the chance to buy items from the show that Sunday as part of a fundraiser for the theatre.

Libby Henshaw, the venue's wardrobe trustee, said this would be a fashion show with an emphasis on the 'show' - with music, songs, and commentary about the displays.

Ms Henshaw said: "The wardrobe began more than 50 years ago in the attic of someone connected with the theatre but has grown to house thousands of items used by professional and amateur drama groups as well as the general public.

From left, Katie Thompson, Lucy Connor, Attia Law and Caius Law model clothes from a variety of eras. - Credit: Richard Batson

"We continue to have a strong link with the theatre and were keen to help its current fundraising campaign as it rebuilds after Covid closure.

"We are proud to be part of the theatre family and wanted to help."

There will be historical costumes from medieval to Edwardian times, music and fashion from 1920s flappers to 1980s new romantics, as well as themes on wartime, glamour, and everyday street life, plus a panto finale.

Debbie Thompson, theatre director, said visitors to the sale would be able to buy some truly unique items.

Ms Thompson said: "The wardrobe has been an enormous help over many years and we are very grateful for them staging this show to help our funds recover.

"It will be fun and a chance to grab some unusual fashion bargains at the sale."

She show starts at 7.30pm, with a free glass of included in the £12 ticket price.

Sunday’s sale, from 11am to 3pm, is free entry.

For tickets and more information visit www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or call the box office on 01263 822347.