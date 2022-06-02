Theatre's summer season will bring back the swinging Sixties

A double-decker dose of music and fun from the swinging Sixties will be among the highlights of Sheringham Little Theatre’s summer season.

A touring stage version of Sir Cliff Richard’s 1963 film Summer Holiday movie runs from August 16-20 as part of a regional tour by Theatre on the Coast.

Show producer Matthew Townshend said: “Summer Holiday is approaching its 60th anniversary – it was a huge hit at the time and remains incredibly popular today.

Summer Holiday dancers at a pre-season 'bus stop'. - Credit: Theatre on the Coast

“It is remembered with enormous affection. If you mention four young lads and a double decker bus, most people – even those much younger – will start singing We’re all going on a summer holiday.”

It is the first time since before the pandemic that the Little Theatre has run a summer season.

Director Debbie Thompson said she was delighted audiences would once again be able to enjoy shows at the venue over the warmer months.

Ms Thompson said: “People are enjoying returning to the theatre to see live performances, and we are excited to be staging four different shows that will appeal to all tastes.

The Stafford cast getting into Stags and Hens mode – Amy Skilton, Phoebe Reynolds, Libby Birtles, Alice Read-Haynes, Alex Walton and Charlie Allan-Smith. - Credit: Nick Earnshaw

“Summer Holiday is a fantastic feel-good family show – which is just what we need after the last couple of years.

"But we also have a brilliant Willy Russell drama that is as relevant today as it was the in 1970s when it was written, plus a tense thriller and a classic Ayckbourn comedy which audiences always love. So all aboard for a cracking summer.”

The other shows coming to Sheringham Little Theatre over the summer season are:

-Stags and Hens – Willy Russell’s drama set in a 1970s nightclub where soon-to-be married Dave and Linda, and their friends, discover their pre-wedding party nights turn out to be at the same venue. Runs from August 4-6.

-Wait Until Dark – a thriller set in 1960s London involving a con-man, two ex-convicts and a mysterious doll. This show is on August 9-13.

-Table Manners – classic Alan Ayckbourn comedy romp as Annie’s planned illicit weekend with Norman unravels More details and tickets at www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or the box office on 01263 822347. Runs August 23-31.