Theatre's summer season will bring back the swinging Sixties
- Credit: Theatre on the Coast
A double-decker dose of music and fun from the swinging Sixties will be among the highlights of Sheringham Little Theatre’s summer season.
A touring stage version of Sir Cliff Richard’s 1963 film Summer Holiday movie runs from August 16-20 as part of a regional tour by Theatre on the Coast.
Show producer Matthew Townshend said: “Summer Holiday is approaching its 60th anniversary – it was a huge hit at the time and remains incredibly popular today.
“It is remembered with enormous affection. If you mention four young lads and a double decker bus, most people – even those much younger – will start singing We’re all going on a summer holiday.”
It is the first time since before the pandemic that the Little Theatre has run a summer season.
Director Debbie Thompson said she was delighted audiences would once again be able to enjoy shows at the venue over the warmer months.
Ms Thompson said: “People are enjoying returning to the theatre to see live performances, and we are excited to be staging four different shows that will appeal to all tastes.
“Summer Holiday is a fantastic feel-good family show – which is just what we need after the last couple of years.
"But we also have a brilliant Willy Russell drama that is as relevant today as it was the in 1970s when it was written, plus a tense thriller and a classic Ayckbourn comedy which audiences always love. So all aboard for a cracking summer.”
The other shows coming to Sheringham Little Theatre over the summer season are:
-Stags and Hens – Willy Russell’s drama set in a 1970s nightclub where soon-to-be married Dave and Linda, and their friends, discover their pre-wedding party nights turn out to be at the same venue. Runs from August 4-6.
-Wait Until Dark – a thriller set in 1960s London involving a con-man, two ex-convicts and a mysterious doll. This show is on August 9-13.
-Table Manners – classic Alan Ayckbourn comedy romp as Annie’s planned illicit weekend with Norman unravels More details and tickets at www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or the box office on 01263 822347. Runs August 23-31.