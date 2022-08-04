Snow White panto to cap off coastal theatre's year

Time and Tide is a show coming to Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Relish Theatre

Sneezy, Bashful, Sleepy, Happy will have roles at Sheringham Little Theatre later this year.

The venue has unveiled its autumn and winter programme, with the panto being none other than Snow White.

And for the fist time since the pandemic local youngsters will be joining the cast alongside professional actors for the panto run from December 10 to 31.

Debbie Thompson, theatre director, said other upcoming highlights would include the comic LGBT drama Time and Tide penned by north Norfolk-based EastEnders scriptwriter James McDermott, and amateur dramas about the life of codebreaker Alan Turing, and 1970s women’s “libber” Margot Mason.

Ms Thompson said: “There’s a huge variety of entertainment in our latest programme to cater for all ages, tastes, and interests – from popular family shows and music acts to cutting edge drama to make you think.”

The venue continues to host fundraising events to help its coffers recover from the pandemic including Tuesday evening quizzes, which test teams’ knowledge of topics including music and theatre.

There are also new singing sessions for youngsters aged seven-18, led by Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society musical director David Ballard, aimed at youngsters who want to learn to sing and perform on stage while making new friends. A taster session is planned for September 20 at 5.30pm.

Other upcoming shows include: Sheringham Shantymen on September 4, The Great Post Office Scandal, a talk presented by BBC journalist Nick Wallis on September 14 and The Tide Comes Somehow Across on September 21, a one-woman show by local Anna Whiting celebrating stories of Norfolk’s older generation.

The Sheringham Shantymen. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

Time and Tide will be performed on October 7-8, and Breaking the Code, a CSODS production about Alan Turing, will be on October 18-22. Spooky Little Theatre half-term Halloween workshops will take place from October 24-29.

The Groovy UV show is coming on November 5, this is a family performance featuring ultra violet glow-in-the-dark puppets. Female of the Species, a play about Margot Mason, will be on November 11-12, and performance poets will feature at a Toast in the Hub event on November 19.

As well as the panto, there will also be a Carols at the Theatre event on December 11.

The Groovy UV show is coming to Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Groovy UV show



