Phoney Fools stage show celebrates Del Boy fun

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:23 AM July 15, 2022
The cast of Phoney Fools and Horses.

The cast of Phoney Fools and Horses.

Classic comedy from Del Boy Trotter and his gang is heading to the stage at Sheringham Little Theatre.

Memorable moments and cushty catchphrases from Only Fools and Horses are rekindled in an affectionate tribute aimed at fans of the timeless television show.

Phoney Fools and Horses stars three experienced entertainers; Britain’s Got Talent 2008 semi-finalist impressionist Drew Cameron as Del Boy and Uncle Albert, comedy magician Phil Hoyles as Rodney; and singer Ian Bright as Trigger and Boycie.

Mr Cameron said: “It is based on famous scenes but we don’t use the exact original scripts.

"The show is aimed at fans of the show who will enjoy reminders of famous episodes, catchphrases, visual and verbal comedy – and we like to get the audience involved."

The show also contains music including traditional cockney songs and some pop classics given a Peckham twist.  

The show takes place on Saturday, July 30 at 7.30pm, tickets are £18.50 from www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or 01263 822347.

