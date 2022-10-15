Panto, Halloween and Hub news in the wings

Paul James as Alan Turing and John Winett as police detective Mick Ross in Breaking the Code. - Credit: Chris Wright

Young talent is taking centre stage in spooky and festive shows at Sheringham Little Theatre, reports director Debbie Thompson.

The Christmas goodies are in the shops, and the panto baddies have been to the theatre, so you know that the countdown to festive fun has well and truly begun.

Sheringham Little Theatre director Debbie Thompson. Picture: Supplied by SLT - Credit: Archant

Evil Queen Sherry and her dippy sidekick Ida No – actors Kit Henson and Grace Pennington - popped in to show off their amazing costumes on the same day as we recruited our band of local young performers to join the professional cast.

Kit Henson and Grace Pennington get into panto mood as Queen Sherry and Ida No. - Credit: Richard Batson / SLT

That’s the signal that we have our first full scale panto for three years. Snow White, running from December 10-31, promises to be an avalanche of family fun with a bang-up-to-date social media setting for the classic tale.

But it is the return of the youngsters that pleases us the most. And the number who turned up to audition for a handful of places shows there is a real appetite from our talented local children to get back involved.

Panto is often a youngster’s first ever taste of live theatre, so we are always keen to make sure it is entertaining for the children in the audience, or even a chance to join in the action by joining the cast.

But there is an earlier chance to step into the spotlight – with our half term Halloween workshops where young people aged eight to 16 can help create and perform a spooky show later this month.

The week-long course from October 24-29 is led by our panto deviser Nick Earnshaw, who also runs successful youth drama groups in his native Staffordshire.

Nick Earnshaw with youngsters at a previous Halloween drama workshop. - Credit: Nick Earnshaw

There is a loose framework of the youngsters discovering an abandoned theatre, then finding its local ghosts as they explore (very Scooby Doo!) plus some fun songs such as Ghostbusters and Monster Mash.

But the rest of the story, and the characters, are down to the youngsters to devise themselves before performing the work in shows on the Friday and Saturday.

By contrast our next drama offering (October 19-22) is a powerful and sad true life tale about wartime codebreaker hero Alan Turing, whose genius in creating the Enigma machine shortened the war but whose life was also shortened when he took his own life after being put on trial for his homosexuality.

It is being done by our friends at Cromer and Sheringham Dramatic and Operatic Society whose productions are always out of the top drawer.

Fundraising continues at the theatre, along with grant seeking, as we firm up plans for a refresh of the Hub in the New Year.

Sheringham Little Theatre's cafe, The Hub, which is in line for a refresh. - Credit: SLT

The aim is to give it a more modern feel, and improve energy efficient - something high on all our priorities as fuel bills soar.

Flooring - which has been damaged by a water leak – will be replaced, along with ceilings, while the counter is upgraded.

But we will also be switching to LED lighting, and creating a porch area to keep the cold out and the heat in, which will mean redesigning the box office area.

It will mean a brief closure early in January but it will be worth it for the longer term as we look to the 2023 and beyond.

And finally, a reminder that you can help the Little Theatre when you are out shopping at Tesco – by choosing us as the place to put your community grants token which will help raise funds for our Jungle Book activities next Spring.

Tesco Sheringham shoppers can vote for Sheringham Little Theatre in the supermarket's community token box. - Credit: SLT

For ticket and show information – and how to donate to the theatre – visit www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or the box office on 01263 822347.



