Theatre is already dreaming of a Snow White Christmas 

Opinion

From left, Neve Davison, Maisy Smith, Emily Davies and Ronan Williams from the youth takeover team at Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: SLT

In her latest column, Sheringham Little Theatre director Debbie Thompson shows she is a woman for all seasons as she reveals what is planned for autumn and winter at the venue.

Well, here we are in mid summer. Not the village where all the murders happen on the telly, but half way through our holiday season drama programme.

Sheringham Little Theatre director Debbie Thompson. Picture: Supplied by SLT - Credit: Archant

The Summer Holiday musical is currently in top gear, and we have the comedy Table Manners running from August 23-31 to close the series.

It has been a fantastic summer so far with sell-out shows and rave reviews, but our minds are already in autumn and winter.

Time and Tide is set on Cromer Pier and will be performed at Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Relish Theatre

In fact they have been for months and the results are revealed in our latest brochure, which unveils our entertainment offer from September to New Year’s Eve.

We are particularly excited about hosting an LGBT comic drama, Time and Tide (October 7-8), penned by north Norfolk writer James McDermott, which is set in Cromer as it struggles to cope with change.

Maisy Smith, left, and Neve Davison, from the youth takeover team at Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: SLT

The show sold out in London in 2020 and is coming 'home'.

There’s also strong local flavour in The Tide Comes Somehow Across (September 21), a one-woman show by Norfolk actor Anna Whiting using drama, puppetry and recorded audio to celebrate stories from the county’s older generation.

And if you, like all of us, were appalled by the way hundreds of sub postmasters’ lives were ripped apart by a computer glitch that wrongly accused them of stealing money, there’s a fascinating “inside story” talk on The Great Post Office Scandal by the BBC journalist who uncovered it, Nick Wallis, on September 14.

Mark Benfield with a new digital collecting tin at Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: SLT

The rest of our offering includes music, movies, drag cabaret, professional and amateur theatre, children’s events and opera screenings – and of course our Snow White panto (December 10-31) - in what we hope is a varied and inclusive programme for all tastes.

We continue to encourage young people to get involved in our theatre – and last week we even had a “takeover” by them.

Visitors on Friday August 12 – aptly International Youth Day – will have heard young singers Ronan Williams, Neve Davison and Maisy Smith performing in The Hub, where fellow 15-year-old Emily Davies manned a stall selling her cute knitted crafts.

It was a mini festival which we hoped showcase and development some new young talent which might lead to future careers.

Another innovation to help foster young talent is our new North Norfolk Youth Chorus singing sessions for seven to 18-year-olds, led by musician and teacher David Ballard which start with a taster on Tuesday September 20 at 5.30pm.

And there’s a chance to show off your brain power, while raising funds for the theatre, in a new monthly quiz on the first Tuesday stating on September 6.

Talking of fundraising, traditional “bucket rattling” has become all the harder in a world where not everyone carries much, if any, cash.

We are continuing to get generous cash gifts from patrons, but if you haven’t got any coins and notes, we have introduced a collecting system where you can ping us a donation by just tapping your card. Thank you in anticipation.

More details about all upcoming shows are at our website www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com