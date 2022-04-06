7 must-see sights in north Norfolk
- Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC
From a historic pier to the home of England's largest colony of grey seals, north Norfolk possesses an array of historic and memorable things to see and do.
To help you choose, here are seven must-see things you can't miss in north Norfolk.
1. Cromer Pier
Home to the UK's only remaining traditional end of the pier variety show, Cromer's renowned pier is a major attraction.
A pier or jetty has stood in Cromer since 1391 but its current iteration opened in 1901 and cost £17,000 to build.
The 500ft iron structure is home to the Pavilion Theatre, bar, gift shop and Tides restaurant and is a popular attraction among visitors to the town.
2. Holkham Hall
Most Read
- 1 Community shattered after bodies of 'very friendly' couple found in house
- 2 Investigation launched after man and woman in 80s found dead
- 3 Man tried to flee onto roof during dramatic cannabis raid
- 4 50-year-old woman taken to hospital with neck injuries after crash
- 5 Walk in north Norfolk named one of most beautiful in UK
- 6 Homes evacuated after Second World War bomb destroyed on Norfolk beach
- 7 See inside this refurbished seaside Norfolk pub
- 8 Bid to build new seafront flats in Sheringham
- 9 New McDonald's branch has over 400,000 customers in first year
- 10 £3,000 worth of sheep killed in string of suspected dog attacks
Set within a 25,000 acre estate on the north Norfolk coast, Holkham Hall is surrounded by rolling parkland which is home to fallow deer, as well as a range of landmarks.
The 18th century mansion possesses rich history and architecture and is full of interesting heritage.
Holkham Hall is open to visitors from March until the end of October.
3. Beach huts at Wells
Renowned for its bright seaside colours, Wells' beach huts feature many unique paintings, postcards and photos.
Although mostly privately owned, the huts can be admired along a walk on the beach, however, there are some which can be booked with accommodation or separately if visiting for the day.
4. Seals at Blakeney
Blakeney Point is home to England's largest grey seal colony and many summer breeding birds.
Visitors wishing to see the seals up close can book a trip on one of the locally operated trips that leave from Morston Quay.
5. North Norfolk Railway
Running between Sheringham and Holt, the North Norfolk Railway takes in unique views of the county's coastline and countryside.
Having first opened in 1887, the railway had originally been built to exploit the rapidly growing tourist market instead of serving local communities.
Today, the railway offers a range of activities such as a steam driver, diesel driver and signalling experience days.
6. Saltmarshes
North Norfolk is renowned for its saltmarshes which can be found along the coast between Holme and Salthouse.
With expansive horizons, Stiffkey Saltmarshes make up part of Blakeney National Nature Reserve and offer an interesting sight of twisting muddy creeks flooded by the daily tide.
7. Blue Flag beaches
North Norfolk is considered one of the best stretches of sandy coasts in the United Kingdom.
Six beaches in north Norfolk have been awarded prestigious Blue Flags: Cromer, East Runton, Mundesley, Sea Palling, Sheringham and West Runton.
In order for a beach to be regarded as a Blue Flag, beaches must have a high water quality, access to facilities, environmental education and management, as well as high levels of cleanliness and safety.