Sea Palling Boxing Day Dip cancelled due to Covid
- Credit: Archant
The Sea Palling Boxing Day Dip is the latest in Norfolk to be cancelled due to the rise in Covid cases.
The popular event on the north Norfolk coast is organised by charity Let's Do It Anyway and was set to return for its ninth year.
A statement on the charity's Facebook page said: "I'm so sorry to everyone looking forward to our dip, but after discussions with the Sea Palling Independent Lifeboat Team, who kindly provides safety cover for the event, we have decided to postpone the event due to the current spread of Covid."
Thankfully, vital funds will still be raised for the charity, which promotes social welfare, equality and inclusion for children and adults, as it has been rescheduled.
It is now set to take place at midday on Sunday, February 27 all being well.
The Cromer, Hunstanton and Lowestoft festive dips have also been cancelled.
