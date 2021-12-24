News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do >

Sea Palling Boxing Day Dip cancelled due to Covid

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:32 AM December 24, 2021
Sea Palling Boxing Day dip. Picture: Tasha Chapman

Participants in a past Sea Palling Boxing Day Dip. - Credit: Archant

The Sea Palling Boxing Day Dip is the latest in Norfolk to be cancelled due to the rise in Covid cases.

The popular event on the north Norfolk coast is organised by charity Let's Do It Anyway and was set to return for its ninth year.

A statement on the charity's Facebook page said: "I'm so sorry to everyone looking forward to our dip, but after discussions with the Sea Palling Independent Lifeboat Team, who kindly provides safety cover for the event, we have decided to postpone the event due to the current spread of Covid."

Thankfully, vital funds will still be raised for the charity, which promotes social welfare, equality and inclusion for children and adults, as it has been rescheduled.

It is now set to take place at midday on Sunday, February 27 all being well. 

The Cromer, Hunstanton and Lowestoft festive dips have also been cancelled. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Emotional' final day after 69 years for veteran Cromer shop owners
  2. 2 Steam boiler of 'Swiss Flying Scotsman' to get makeover in north Norfolk
  3. 3 Viking festival planned for Easter break next year
  1. 4 Family 'really touched' as stranger gifts wreath after theirs was stolen
  2. 5 Obituary: Man who sold 'best eggs in Norfolk' dies from cancer aged 58
  3. 6 Spice Girls and Stereophonics make Gresham's Christmas cover list
  4. 7 Stolen Great Yarmouth car found burnt out in north Norfolk town
  5. 8 Plea for 'safe and sensible' Christmas amid virus fears
  6. 9 Complaints over 'distressing' PrimEvil advert are dismissed
  7. 10 WATCH: Second seal pup this week rescued after getting stuck down hole
Christmas
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plans have been made to install four glamping pods ag a farm to the south of Northrepps. 

Planning and Development

Glamping pods rejected due to impact on Norfolk beauty spot

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Chris Price, 65, is retiring after running Cromer Car Parts for 27 years.

Car parts salesman retiring after three decades

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name. The cast are pictured performing 'Be My Guest'

Christmas spectacular 'devastated' as Covid forces early curtain call

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Polar Express Train Ride is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham for 2020 Pictures: B

Christmas

Mid-Norfolk Railway cancels remaining journeys on Polar Express

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon