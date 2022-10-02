Paintings of every Norfolk beach go on show

Artist Sara Edwards with some of her Norfolk beach paintings - Credit: Supplied by Sara Edwards

Norfolk is famous for its beaches, and now Sara Edwards has painted every single one.

The artist - who grew up in Sea Palling and now lives at Framingham Pigot, south of Norwich - said she was inspired to capture the county's beaches on canvass after realising how much she missed them during the first Covid lockdown.

In the series, Happisburgh beach is shown with its lighthouse, Cromer with its pier and Weybourne with its windmill. Beach huts and cheeky seagulls also make regular appearances.

Ms Edwards said: "Often traditional beach paintings take a viewpoint from standing on the beach, whereas most of mine take a view from the sea.

"I am interested in the distinctive features of each beach and the recognisable landmarks close to it."

"What I’ve been surprised about is how different they all are, from sand to shingle and cliffs to dunes. Some beaches are just so good that I’ve painted them twice."

The works are on display throughout Norfolk Open Studios until October 9, at Gull Meadow, Gull Lane, Framingham Earl, Norwich, NR14 7PN. Visit saraedwardsart.co.uk for more details.