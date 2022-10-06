Fingers on buzzers! Two quizzes planned for same night

Two quiz nights are to take place on the same night in the same part of north Norfolk.

North Norfolk District Council chairman Pauline Grove-Jones is hosting one quiz at Stalham Town Hall, and there will be another quiz happening at Sutton Village Hall, both on Saturday, October 22.

The Stalham quiz, starting at 6.30pm, costs £6 and proceeds will go to the chairman's charities for the year - Priscilla Bacon Hospice and the youth charity MAP. Quizzers are asked to bring their own picnic supper for the interval. Tea, coffee, soft drinks and cakes will be provided. Call 01692 580071 to book.

Mrs Grove-Jones said: "I would love to see as many of you as possible if you area around in the area then please do try and tip up because it’s for a very good cause."

The quiz in Sutton, starting at 7pm, costs £10 per person and a meal including quiche, baked potatoes and a pudding will be included.

The quizmaster will be retired high school teacher Rev Richard Jackson. Proceeds will go towards Sutton's 'parish share' for the Church of England.

Call churchwarden Mavis Smith on 01692 597007 or visit Sutton Home Hardware to book.