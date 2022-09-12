North Norfolk 1940s weekend organisers pledge to honour Queen

Costumed re-enactors in front of the War Department 'Austerity' locomotive No 90775. which will be at the North Norfolk Railway's Steam Back to the Forties weekend. - Credit: Leigh Caudwell

A 1940s festival will go ahead this weekend but with some adjustments in the wake of the death of the Queen.

The role of Queen Elizabeth II during the Second World War, when she was still a princess, will be remembered at North Norfolk Railway's 'Steam Back to the Forties' event on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18.

Graham Hukins, the NNR's commercial manager, said there will be some adjustments to the nostalgic festivities which takes place at the railway's stations in Holt, Weybourne and Sheringham.

"There won't be flags or bunting which we would normally have at the event and we will have a pause each day," he said.

Steam Back to the Forties on the North Norfolk Railway - Credit: Contributed

Organisers are also liaising with live music performers, with the expectation that their programs will start and finish with the national anthem.

"The aim is to make sure it is appropriate and respectful," Mr Hukins said.

He added: "Something we will be doing is highlighting the role that Princess Elizabeth, as she was then, had during the 1940s, and her service at that time, whcih was really a pretext to what she went on to do during her 70 years on the throne."

Visitors will be able to get a flavour of the decade through historical displays including military camps, period firefighting and Scouts’ demonstrations.

The distinctive music of the era will feature The Knightingales, the Skyliner Big Band and Sarah Mai amongst the line-up on the main stage, which sees performances from 10am to 4pm on both days.

The exhibition field will house a wide range of trade stalls selling vintage clothing, homewares, accessories, jewellery and ephemera as well as a selection of food and drink stands.

A notice on NNR's website reads: "We were saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II yesterday. We offer our condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time are grateful for Her Majesty’s decades of service.

"Our trains will continue to run normally, except on the day of the state funeral when the railway will be closed."

For more information, and ticket prices, visit: www.nnrailway.co.uk/steam-back-to-the-forties.








