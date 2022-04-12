Polly Guy to feature at garden centre's Good Friday event

Polly Guy will be at Aylsham Garden Centre's Good Friday event. - Credit: Archant

A winner of Come Dine With Me will be part of the fun at Aylsham Garden Centre on Easter Friday.

Polly Guy will be at the Norwich Road centre from 11am, meeting customers and offering free tasters of her chutneys.

The centre is also running an Easter egg trail with bags of chocolate eggs for the first 100 youngsters taking part.

Two lambs and their ewe will be visiting from a local farm, and there will also be a pony called Lily for visitors to meet.

Ms Guy, from Old Catton, is a model and owns Polly's Pantries.

She won the Channel 4 cooking show in 2011 and a 'Champion of Champions' Come Dine With Me contest in 2016.

This will be her second visit to the centre - she was a guest at its Christmas open evening last year and drew the raffle.

Scott Meadows-Wright, the centre's manager, said: "We stock her chutneys in the farm shop and they're very popular."







